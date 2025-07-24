MLS All-Stars Outperform Liga MX 3-1 Without Lionel Messi

On Wednesday night, Major League Soccer defeated Liga MX of Mexico 3-1 in the MLS All-Star Game thanks to goals from Sam Surridge, Tai Baribo, and Brian White.

Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba, a teammate of Messi’s from Inter Miami, could be suspended by the league for their team’s upcoming game against Cincinnati on Saturday. In front of more than 20,000 spectators at Q2 Stadium, Liga MX’s James Rodriguez also declined to participate in the match.

In four attempts, MLS has triumphed over Liga MX three times. Liga MX won 4-1 in Columbus, Ohio, last year. After a 1-1 draw the year before, the MLS All-Stars defeated Liga MX on penalty kicks in 2022.

Messi is still missing from an MLS All-Star Game. Due to an injury, he was unable to play last year. With eighteen goals, Messi and Nashville’s Surridge are tied for the MLS lead. On Wednesday, Surridge scored another goal from the centre of the box after Denis Bouanga of LAFC directed a ball into the lower right corner in the 28th minute.

Match Review

After Liga MX goalie Luis Malagon (Club America) denied Bouanga’s point-blank attempt, the opportunity arose. Bouanga tossed it to Surridge after scurrying to get the long rebound. Brad Stuver of Austin FC and Luis Malagon made diving saves to deny each teams’ chances in the 13th and 18th minutes before to the goal. Diego Rossi (Columbus) passed to Baribo (Philadelphia) in the 51st minute, and Baribo’s right-footed drive from the centre of the box found its way to the lower left corner of the goal, giving MLS a 2-0 lead.

Gilberto Mora (Club Tijuana) converted a pass from Elias Montiel (Pachuca) from the middle of the box just 13 minutes later, cutting Liga MX’s deficit to 2-1. When Yohei Takaoka (Vancouver) blocked Diber Cambindo’s (Necaxa) shot in the 75th minute, Liga MX’s attempt to level the game was unsuccessful. In the 80th minute, Vancouver’s White completed the scoring.

What’s Next?

With the Leagues Cup, which starts on July 29 and ends on August 31, MLS and Liga MX will continue their rivalry. All 18 Liga MX clubs and the top 18 MLS clubs compete in the competition, which has a new format. All 47 clubs from the two leagues were present last year.

Also Read: Arsenal 1-0 AC Milan: Early Goal By The Gunners, Late Reaction By Rossoneri