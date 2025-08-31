LIVE TV
Home > Sports > MLS Leagues Cup Final 2025: Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders, Where And Where To Watch, Team News

MLS Leagues Cup Final 2025: Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders, Where And Where To Watch, Team News

Lionel Messi's spectacular and eye opening return coincidentally put Inter Miami in the championship game, which keeps them in the running for the title.

Not only did Lionel Messi raise the Cup Final, but he also boosted MLS as a whole and made it a bigger international event. (Image Credit: ANI)
Not only did Lionel Messi raise the Cup Final, but he also boosted MLS as a whole and made it a bigger international event. (Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 31, 2025 18:41:55 IST

With all of his typical leadership and skill back in a prominent venue, Lionel Messi is the driving force behind Inter Miami’s run to the 2025 MLS Cup Final. The Miami offence has changed as a result of Messi’s incredible comeback, which produced playmaking and must have goals that first helped the team win several important knockout games. Fans are eager to see Messi again wherever he may be, especially in India, as he pursues the chance to add another major championship to his already impressive career resume.

Where And Where To Watch MLS Leagues Cup Final 2025?

On September 1, 2025, the 2025 MLS Cup Final featuring Inter Miami and Seattle Sounders will take to the global soccer screens. Inter Miami vs  Seattle Sounders takes place at 5:30 AM IST, that’s 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET. If you are a fan from India, you will need to use Apple TV+ to watch, as it comes free as access to watch the MLS and Leagues Cup through the MLS Season Pass. This is because there is no television broadcast of the event in that region.

Apple’s MLS Season Pass has the exclusive global rights to stream every MLS and Leagues Cup match which means that there won’t be any regional blackouts. Fans can expect to access all the content with complete coverage with English (depending on the feed) and Spanish commentary. Fans can access the coverage via the Apple TV app available on smart TV, Apple devices, and available from the web for Android users.

Team News of MLS Leagues Cup Final 2025

Both teams come into the final with strong performances to get to that point. The Seattle Sounders, albeit, undefeated in their last 14 matches across competitions, including beating the LA Galaxy in the semifinals, will be the home team. Lumen Field is anticipated to have over 60,000 fans and may break the Leagues Cup attendance record. Obviously, both teams will likely earn a slot to the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup, along with the ultimate trophy for this Leagues Cup title.

In short, what we have here is one of the most anticipated MLS events due to the star power, sold out venues, and premium internet streaming, along with the convenience of being immediately available on Apple devices for every second of this important match.

Also Read: Lamine Yamal’s Love Story Breaks The Internet, Age Gap Drama Ensues

