LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Abu Dhabi news crude oil 19 Minute donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Abu Dhabi news crude oil 19 Minute donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Abu Dhabi news crude oil 19 Minute donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Abu Dhabi news crude oil 19 Minute
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Abu Dhabi news crude oil 19 Minute donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Abu Dhabi news crude oil 19 Minute donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Abu Dhabi news crude oil 19 Minute donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Abu Dhabi news crude oil 19 Minute
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Mohammad Amir Slammed Gautam Gambhir For Targetting Virat Kohli With ‘Personal Milestones’ Remark

Mohammad Amir Slammed Gautam Gambhir For Targetting Virat Kohli With ‘Personal Milestones’ Remark

Mohammad Amir criticized Gautam Gambhir for his ‘personal milestones’ remark, defending Virat Kohli after India’s T20 World Cup 2026 triumph. The former Pakistan pacer insisted Kohli prioritizes team success over records amid the ongoing debate about the star batter.

Virat Kohli has 85 centuries in international cricket. Image Credit: AFP and X/@BCCI
Virat Kohli has 85 centuries in international cricket. Image Credit: AFP and X/@BCCI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: March 13, 2026 16:46:08 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Mohammad Amir Slammed Gautam Gambhir For Targetting Virat Kohli With ‘Personal Milestones’ Remark

Mohammad Amir, in recent times, has been among the headlines for his outrageous statements. Be it him predicting that India won’t make the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2026 or that India will not go on to win the tournament. Amir was forced to eat his own words as the Men in Blue won their third T20 World Cup title, becoming the first team to do so. 

Recently, as India created history by winning the T20 World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gautam Gambhir’s remark of prioritizing the success of the team over personal milestones went viral. Reacting to the viral comment, Mohammad Amir took the opportunity to slam the Indian head coach. 

The Pakistani pacer showed his support towards Virat Kohli, emphasizing the fact that the right-handed batter plays for the success of the Indian team rather than his own milestones. 

You Might Be Interested In

Amir supports Kohli after Gambhir’s remarks

While Gautam Gambhir did not name anyone when making his comments, many, including Mohammad Amir, felt that the Indian head coach was talking about Virat Kohli. Reacting to the comments, Amir said, “Kohli has never played for personal milestones. If he wanted, he could have scored many more hundreds. There isn’t even a single match where Kohli scored a hundred, and India didn’t win; he always plays for the team, not for personal records.”

Does Kohli chase personal milestones?

While Kohli is known as the Chase Master, particularly in ODIs, some of his innings over the years have raised eyebrows among Indian cricket fans. Two of his innings from the 2023 ODI World Cup have always remained under the scanner for prioritising personal milestones over the team’s success. In the clash against Bangladesh at the ODI World Cup in 2023, he had denied singles as he was en route to scoring a century. Similarly, in the same tournament against South Africa, many fans questioned Kohli’s approach as he slowed down when approaching the triple-figure mark. However, India went on to win these matches comfortably, which slowed down the criticism faced by the right-handed batter. 

Kohli is on his way to scoring 100 centuries

With the BCCI expected to increase the number of ODIs they play in the lead-up to the ODI World Cup 2023, Kohli would be eyeing the record for scoring the most centuries in international cricket. Currently, the record is held by his idol, Sachin Tendulkar, with 100 centuries in cricket. Kohli is 16 centuries away from overtaking Tendulkar. Cricket boards from around the world are pushing for more ODIs against India as it is the only format Rohit Sharma and Kohli play.

There are changes expected for the tour of Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is apparently pressing for more ODIs, even though the initial schedule called for two Tests and three T20Is. Rohit and Kohli’s presence continues to draw large crowds, and as the 2027 World Cup is set for September–October, every game becomes an essential testing ground for combinations.

Also Read: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma To Play More ODIs In 2026? BCCI Sets Sight On More ODI Series Ahead Of 2027 World Cup: Report

First published on: Mar 13, 2026 4:46 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: gautam gambhirMohammad AmirODI World Cup 2027virat kohli’

RELATED News

India ODI World Cup Squad 2027: Social Media Divided Over KL Rahul’s Place After Sanju Samson’s Heroics In T20 World Cup 2026

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla Breaks Silence On Kavya Maran-Owned SunRisers Leeds Buying Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed In The Hundred Auction

‘Bilkul Mat Aana’: Deepak Chahar Reveals Funny Cold Behaviour From MS Dhoni Ahead of IPL 2026

Delhi Capitals Star Kuldeep Yadav’s Fiance Vanshika Chadha Dances Adorably During Their Mehendi Function — Watch VIDEO

CSK in Legal Trouble as Kavya Maran Takes MS Dhoni’s Team to Court Ahead of IPL 2026

LATEST NEWS

Gold Rate Today, March 13: Check City-Wise 18K, 22K, 24K Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai As MCX Gold Slips Below ₹1.6 Lakh

Suzuki Introduces Pearl Grace White Colour For Burgman Street EX: 21.5-Litre Storage, 124cc Engine And Attractive Styling — Check Details And Price

MP Police SI Result 2026 Out on esb.mp.gov.in: Download Merit List, And Scorecard Here

Mohammad Amir Slammed Gautam Gambhir For Targetting Virat Kohli With ‘Personal Milestones’ Remark

Ladli Behna Yojana 34th Installment Out Today: Here’s How Women Can Check If ₹1500 Has Been Received- Check Your Status Here

2026 Asus Zenbook Duo: 14-Inch Dual Screen, Intel Core Ultra X9 Chipset And 99Wh Battery—Check All Specs And Price

‘Boycott America, Israel’: Massive Protest Erupts at Lucknow’s Bara Imambara After Jumma Namaz Over Iran Conflict; Security Tightened Across UP

When Is Cocktail 2 Releasing? Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon’s Newly Announced Romance Drama First Teaser To Debut With Dhurandhar 2

PM Narendra Modi To Headline NXT Summit 2026 Today: To Inaugurate Bharat Progress Report, Address Global Leaders From 40 Countries

Is Mukena Pink Video A Viral MMS Or Clickbait Trap? Think Twice Before Opening The Link, Or Else You Could Be In Serious Trouble- Check Shocking Details

Mohammad Amir Slammed Gautam Gambhir For Targetting Virat Kohli With ‘Personal Milestones’ Remark

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mohammad Amir Slammed Gautam Gambhir For Targetting Virat Kohli With ‘Personal Milestones’ Remark

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mohammad Amir Slammed Gautam Gambhir For Targetting Virat Kohli With ‘Personal Milestones’ Remark
Mohammad Amir Slammed Gautam Gambhir For Targetting Virat Kohli With ‘Personal Milestones’ Remark
Mohammad Amir Slammed Gautam Gambhir For Targetting Virat Kohli With ‘Personal Milestones’ Remark
Mohammad Amir Slammed Gautam Gambhir For Targetting Virat Kohli With ‘Personal Milestones’ Remark

QUICK LINKS