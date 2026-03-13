Mohammad Amir Slammed Gautam Gambhir For Targetting Virat Kohli With ‘Personal Milestones’ Remark

Mohammad Amir, in recent times, has been among the headlines for his outrageous statements. Be it him predicting that India won’t make the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2026 or that India will not go on to win the tournament. Amir was forced to eat his own words as the Men in Blue won their third T20 World Cup title, becoming the first team to do so.

Recently, as India created history by winning the T20 World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gautam Gambhir’s remark of prioritizing the success of the team over personal milestones went viral. Reacting to the viral comment, Mohammad Amir took the opportunity to slam the Indian head coach.

The Pakistani pacer showed his support towards Virat Kohli, emphasizing the fact that the right-handed batter plays for the success of the Indian team rather than his own milestones.

Amir supports Kohli after Gambhir’s remarks

While Gautam Gambhir did not name anyone when making his comments, many, including Mohammad Amir, felt that the Indian head coach was talking about Virat Kohli. Reacting to the comments, Amir said, “Kohli has never played for personal milestones. If he wanted, he could have scored many more hundreds. There isn’t even a single match where Kohli scored a hundred, and India didn’t win; he always plays for the team, not for personal records.”

Does Kohli chase personal milestones?

While Kohli is known as the Chase Master, particularly in ODIs, some of his innings over the years have raised eyebrows among Indian cricket fans. Two of his innings from the 2023 ODI World Cup have always remained under the scanner for prioritising personal milestones over the team’s success. In the clash against Bangladesh at the ODI World Cup in 2023, he had denied singles as he was en route to scoring a century. Similarly, in the same tournament against South Africa, many fans questioned Kohli’s approach as he slowed down when approaching the triple-figure mark. However, India went on to win these matches comfortably, which slowed down the criticism faced by the right-handed batter.

Kohli is on his way to scoring 100 centuries

With the BCCI expected to increase the number of ODIs they play in the lead-up to the ODI World Cup 2023, Kohli would be eyeing the record for scoring the most centuries in international cricket. Currently, the record is held by his idol, Sachin Tendulkar, with 100 centuries in cricket. Kohli is 16 centuries away from overtaking Tendulkar. Cricket boards from around the world are pushing for more ODIs against India as it is the only format Rohit Sharma and Kohli play.

There are changes expected for the tour of Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is apparently pressing for more ODIs, even though the initial schedule called for two Tests and three T20Is. Rohit and Kohli’s presence continues to draw large crowds, and as the 2027 World Cup is set for September–October, every game becomes an essential testing ground for combinations.

