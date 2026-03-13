LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma To Play More ODIs In 2026? BCCI Sets Sight On More ODI Series Ahead Of 2027 World Cup: Report

BCCI pivots to an ODI-heavy schedule for 2026 as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli lead the charge for the 2027 World Cup. Discover the latest reports on added series against England, Sri Lanka, and Ireland, and how India is preparing its youth for South African conditions.

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: March 13, 2026 11:25:10 IST

With the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa looming on the horizon, the Indian cricket team is reportedly shifting its focus back to the 50-over format. According to a report by The Indian Express, veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli—the torchbearers of India’s ODI ambitions—are set to feature in a significantly higher number of One-Day Internationals in 2026 as the BCCI begins its long-term roadmap for the mega event.

The report suggests that over the past two months, multiple cricket boards have approached the BCCI with requests to increase the number of ODIs in their upcoming home series against India. Recognizing the need for the team to settle into a rhythm, the Indian board appears to have given the nod to these proposals.

A Jam-Packed Post-IPL Calendar

Following the conclusion of IPL 2026, the Indian team will transition into a grueling white-ball schedule. The action kicks off with a home series against Afghanistan, featuring one Test and three ODIs. Immediately after, the team travels to the UK for a high-profile series against England, currently slated for three ODIs and five T20Is.

The tour may also see India stopping in Ireland. Advanced talks between Cricket Ireland and the BCCI are underway to finalize whether the series will consist of three T20Is or three ODIs. Given the strategic shift towards the 2027 World Cup, there is a strong push to prioritize the 50-over format during this window.

Finding the Balance

While India’s T20 side has been virtually unstoppable—recently crowned T20 World Cup 2026 champions—the ODI team is still searching for its perfect equilibrium. A recent home series defeat to New Zealand served as a stark reality check. Head coach Gautam Gambhir highlighted that several young players are still mastering the art of pacing an ODI innings, often struggling to find the middle ground between T20-style aggression and traditional stability.

Young stars like Yashasvi Jaiswal are expected to be the biggest beneficiaries of this schedule. After a challenging outing in South Africa, it is evident that the next generation needs more time in the middle to adapt to the nuances of the 50-over game before heading to the fast, bouncy tracks of South Africa in 2027.

Sri Lanka Pushing for ODIs

The tour of Sri Lanka in August is also seeing a format shuffle. While originally scheduled for two Tests and three T20Is, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is reportedly pushing for more ODIs. The presence of Rohit and Kohli remains a massive crowd-puller, and with the 2027 World Cup scheduled for September-October, every match becomes a crucial laboratory for testing combinations.

First published on: Mar 13, 2026 11:25 AM IST
QUICK LINKS