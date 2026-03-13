LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Kavya Maran's Sunrisers Leeds X Account Suspended After Abrar Ahmed Controversy Storms Social Media

Kavya Maran's Sunrisers Leeds X Account Suspended After Abrar Ahmed Controversy Storms Social Media

Sunrisers Leeds’ official X account has been suspended following the controversial signing of Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed for USD 255,000. Owner Kavya Maran faces intense social media backlash as fans protest the first-ever signing of a Pakistani player by an Indian-owned franchise in The Hundred.

Kavya Maran's Sunrisers Leeds X Account Suspended After Abrar Ahmed Controversy Storms Social Media. Photo: Instagram/X
Kavya Maran's Sunrisers Leeds X Account Suspended After Abrar Ahmed Controversy Storms Social Media. Photo: Instagram/X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Last updated: March 13, 2026 09:56:35 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Leeds X Account Suspended After Abrar Ahmed Controversy Storms Social Media

Kavya Maran: The expansion of the Sunrisers brand into the English cricket market has hit a massive geopolitical roadblock. Just hours after making history by signing Pakistan’s mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed for USD 255,000 (approx. Rs 2.15 crore) at The Hundred men’s player auction, the franchise’s official X (formerly Twitter) account for Sunrisers Leeds was abruptly suspended. While the platform cited a generic violation of “X rules,” the timing has ignited a firestorm of speculation across the cricketing world.

The controversy began on Thursday when owner Kavya Maran, seated alongside head coach Daniel Vettori, entered a heated bidding war with Trent Rockets to secure Abrar’s services. In doing so, Sunrisers Leeds became the first Indian-owned franchise in the tournament to break the “shadow ban” on Pakistani talent—a move that has triggered severe backlash from Indian fans who view the signing as a defiance of national sentiment.

A Departure from Tradition

The Sun Group, which owns Sunrisers Hyderabad (IPL) and Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SA20), has historically steered clear of active Pakistan players to respect the complex diplomatic relations between India and Pakistan. This pivot in The Hundred has left many loyalists in India feeling betrayed.

Head coach Daniel Vettori downplayed the political weight of the decision, stating that the move was purely tactical. Vettori revealed he had sought feedback from Australian players who faced Abrar earlier this year and decided to pursue the spinner based on merit. Crucially, Vettori noted there were no “internal meetings” regarding the nationality of players, reinforcing the ECB’s stance that selections should be based solely on performance and team needs.

The Digital Fallout

The fallout was near-instantaneous. As the news of the signing broke, ‘Boycott SRH’ began trending, and the franchise’s main Instagram handle reportedly saw a sharp decline in followers. However, the most curious development remains the suspension of the @SunrisersLeeds X handle. Fans attempting to access the page are met with a “Account Suspended” message, leaving the franchise without a primary digital voice during their biggest recruitment drive.

While Abrar Ahmed is the second Pakistani player sold in this auction—following Usman Tariq’s move to Birmingham Phoenix—the spotlight has fallen squarely on the Sunrisers due to their prominent Indian identity and Kavya Maran’s visible role in the auction room.

As the dust settles, the Sunrisers management finds itself in a precarious position: balancing the goal of building a winning global cricket empire against the deep-seated emotional and political expectations of their primary fanbase back home.

Read More: Kavya Maran Faces Backlash Ahead of IPL 2026 as SRH Lose 100K Instagram Followers Over Abrar Ahmed Signing

First published on: Mar 13, 2026 9:53 AM IST
Tags: abrar-ahmedIPL 2026kavya maranSRHSunrisers HyderabadSunRisers LeedsThe HundredThe Hundred Auction

Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Leeds X Account Suspended After Abrar Ahmed Controversy Storms Social Media

Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Leeds X Account Suspended After Abrar Ahmed Controversy Storms Social Media

QUICK LINKS