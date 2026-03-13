Kavya Maran Faces Backlash Ahead of IPL 2026 as SRH Lose 100K Instagram Followers Over Abrar Ahmed Signing

Kavya Maran: The cricketing world is witnessing an unprecedented digital exodus as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) feels the heat of a controversial decision made thousands of miles away. In the span of few hours, the franchise’s Instagram following has plummeted from 5.4 million to 5.3 million, a staggering loss of 100,000 followers that signals a growing rift between the team management and its loyal Indian fanbase.

At the heart of this firestorm is Kavya Maran, the face of the Sun Group’s cricket operations, who is facing intense scrutiny after her team, Sunrisers Leeds, secured Pakistani leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed for a whopping Rs 2.34 crore (£190,000) during the 2026 player auction for The Hundred.

Why the Backlash?

The anger isn’t merely about the sport; it is deeply rooted in national sentiment and recent history. Since 2009, there has been an unwritten “shadow ban” on Pakistani players in leagues owned by Indian franchises due to strained diplomatic relations. By breaking this long-standing precedent, many fans feel the Sun Group has ignored the emotional pulse of the Indian public.

Furthermore, the backlash has turned personal for Abrar Ahmed. Reports have resurfaced regarding the spinner’s alleged social media activity during “Operation Sindoor”—a brief but intense military standoff between India and Pakistan in May 2025. Fans have accused Abrar of posting content that mocked the Indian Armed Forces during the conflict, making his signing by an Indian-owned entity a bitter pill to swallow for many.

The Digital Fallout

The “Orange Army,” usually known for its vocal support, has turned its back on the franchise. The ‘ Boycott SRH’ and ‘Shame On Kavya Maran’ have trended across social media platforms, with fans arguing that national pride should always precede franchise building. The signing of Bangladeshi star Mustafizur Rahman also faced backlash after KKR bought him during the IPL auction, which ultimately lead to his expulsion.

A House Divided

While the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) maintains that selections are based purely on merit and performance, the reality for Kavya Maran is far more complex. As the co-owner of both the Hyderabad and Leeds franchises, she now finds herself in the middle of a PR nightmare just weeks before the 2026 IPL season kicks off on March 28.

As the follower count continues to wobble, the Sunrisers management faces a daunting task: reconciling their global expansion goals with the fierce patriotism of their home supporters. For now, the “Orange Army” seems to be shrinking, one “Unfollow” click at a time.

