LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Mohammed Shami Reveals Who Gave Him ‘Lala’ Nickname, It’s a Team India Legend!

Mohammed Shami Reveals Who Gave Him ‘Lala’ Nickname, It’s a Team India Legend!

Mohammed Shami has recently talked about his well-known nickname Lala and how it became an integral part of his life in the Indian team. The pacer himself confessed that he does not know how it all began, but the name soon became popular and everybody in the dressing room now calls him by the name.

Mohammed Shami Reveals Who Gave Him the 'Lala' Nickname, It's a Team India Legend! (Image Credit - ANI)
Mohammed Shami Reveals Who Gave Him the 'Lala' Nickname, It's a Team India Legend! (Image Credit - ANI)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 28, 2025 02:12:23 IST

Mohammed Shami has long last confided in the origin of his catchy nickname Lala. Although the fast bowler himself does not know where it originated, he is of the firm belief that Virat Kohli initiated it. The nickname has over the years remained with him in the dressing room.

Mohammed Shami on Virat Kohli’s Role in Nickname

Shami acknowledged that despite the fact that the name has become an inseparable part of the company, he does not find it natural. All members of the team including the new players, he says, now call him Lala. The thing that puzzles him is how a name that can be related to Shahid Afridi or jewelers in India has been given to him.

“I also do not know when it became permanent,” Shami revealed in an interview with News24. “It’s Virat’s doing. He only does such things. I was just thinking, one day, what kind of a name is Lala? Even Shahid Afridi had that name. But I did not understand why I had this name. Am I fat? There are people who do jewelry work who are called lala, but I don’t do that as well. I am not fat either. But when you come to the team, you get some names. If you try to argue about it, they irritate you more in the team. So I let it be,” he added.

The fast bowler replied that he never had any problem with the nickname since that would only deteriorate the situation in the team set up. Rather, he was willing to leave it to continue and now it is a natural extension of how he is referred to both on the field and off it.

Nicknames Among Indian Cricketers

Indian cricket has never lacked nicknames as a part of team bonding. The case of Mohammed Shami is only an example of this dressing-room culture. Even Virat Kohli was once referred to as Cheeku when he was a boy and the name is still commonly remembered by his fans.

Another popular nickname was the nickname dada that was used to refer to former captain Sourav Ganguly and became a symbol of respect towards his leadership. Team mates are not the only users of such names and they also become widely spread among the cricket fans becoming permanent identifications with the careers of the players.

Mohammed Shami acknowledged that the nickname seemed strange to him but now he is used to it as a part of himself. The use of light-heartedness has rendered the word Lala as a household and enjoyable component of his cricketing character.

Mohammed Shami Gives Injury Update

Other than talking about his nickname, Mohammed Shami also gave an essential update regarding his fitness. In recent months the pacer has been sidelined through injuries that have kept him off regular action with Team India. He made a brief comeback in the T20I series against England but he was not in full swing.

Shami was not chosen to take part in the England Test series and this cast doubt on his preparation. Nevertheless, the bowler affirmed that he has been working hard on his recovery and has long hours spent in the training ground to restore himself to competitiveness.

Shami Focused on Fitness and Comeback

“Touchwood it is better now. The last two months I have trained, increased my skills, shed weight and increased the load as well. Let’s see the result that I get now. My focus in on getting rhythm and to be able to bowl long spells. I have practiced on batting and fielding as well and done a lot of gym. Everything is comfortable now,” Shami stated.

Mohammed Shami emphasized that his priorities are to recover the rhythm and develop endurance. His return will enhance the pace attack with Team India gearing towards a hectic season so long as he does not get injured. His update already gave hope to the fans of his return to his fiery best in the nearest future.

The story of Shami about Lala could have been a joke in the dressing room, but now it has a heavy load among colleagues and followers. As his nickname does, his will to persevere and stay one of the most important figures in Indian cricket also makes his story.

ALSO READ: Why Rishabh Pant is Every Bowler’s Nightmare: Mark Wood Shares Insights on His Explosive Batting Style

Tags: Mohammed Shamiteam indiavirat kohli’

RELATED News

US Open 2025: Day 5 Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Venus Williams Brings Up Drama!
National Sports Day: Upcoming Sports Matches in India | Check Complete List Here
Mohammed Shami Breaks Silence On Alleged Bias Against Muslim Cricketers in India
What’s Behind India’s Unusual Travel Plan? Players To Fly Solo To Dubai For Asia Cup 2025
Sri Lanka Announces 16-Member Squad For Asia Cup 2025: Wanindu Hasaranga Returns

LATEST NEWS

Last Day Of The Vikran Engineering IPO: Is The Hype Real, Check It Out?
Param Sundari Fan Reviews: Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor’s Comedy Drama Hits Theatres, Fans Say ‘Looks Like A Solid Crowd-Pleaser’
PM Modi Issues Big Statement In Japan Amid Trump’s Trade Tariff War, Says….
‘In India, Capital Doesn’t Just Grow, It Multiplies’: PM Modi Urges Investors In Japan To Expand Presence In India
This Country Has World’s Largest Air Force, Has These Many Fighter Jets, India’s Rank Will Surprise You
What is ‘Job Hugging’? Why Gen Z Is Hesitant to Switch Jobs and How to Grow
Bigg Boss 19 Day 5: Tanya’s Breakdown, Captaincy Task Sparks Clash Between Kunickaa And Gaurav
Stock Market Today: Dalal Street BOUNCES BACK! Indian Stocks Rally Amid U.S. Tariff Fears
Is Job Security Dead? The Rise Of Job Hugging Says It Might Be
Why You Shouldn’t Miss NSE’s Mock Trading Session On August 30 : No Real Money, Big Real….!
Mohammed Shami Reveals Who Gave Him ‘Lala’ Nickname, It’s a Team India Legend!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mohammed Shami Reveals Who Gave Him ‘Lala’ Nickname, It’s a Team India Legend!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mohammed Shami Reveals Who Gave Him ‘Lala’ Nickname, It’s a Team India Legend!
Mohammed Shami Reveals Who Gave Him ‘Lala’ Nickname, It’s a Team India Legend!
Mohammed Shami Reveals Who Gave Him ‘Lala’ Nickname, It’s a Team India Legend!
Mohammed Shami Reveals Who Gave Him ‘Lala’ Nickname, It’s a Team India Legend!

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?