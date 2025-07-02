Live Tv
Home > Sports > Mohammed Shami To Pay Rs 4 Lakh Alimony To Hasin Jahan Every Month, Court Orders

Mohammed Shami To Pay Rs 4 Lakh Alimony To Hasin Jahan Every Month, Court Orders

Cricketer Mohammed Shami has been ordered by the Calcutta High Court to pay ₹4 lakh monthly alimony to his estranged wife Hasin Jahan and daughter. The court ruling comes after years of legal battle following their separation in 2018 amid allegations of domestic violence.

Mohammed Shami To Pay ₹4 Lakh Alimony To Hasin Jahan Every Month, Court Orders (Image Credit - X)

Last Updated: July 2, 2025 17:31:39 IST

On Calcutta High Court’s judgement in cricketer Mohammad Shami and estranged wife Hasin Jahan’s divorce case, Jahan’s advocate Imtiaz Ahmed confirmed on Wednesday Shami will pay a monthly alimony of Rs 4 lakh as maintenance to Jahan and said there is a high chance the maintenance might be upgraded to Rs 6 lakh.

Calcutta High Court Orders Alimony Split for Hasin Jahan and Daughter

Calcutta High Court directed Indian pacer Mohammed Shami to pay his estranged wife, Hasin Jahan, and daughter a monthly alimony of Rs 4 lakh as maintenance. Jahan will have to be paid Rs 1.50 lakh per month, while the daughter will get Rs 2.50 lakh per month.

Mohammed Shami and Hasin Jahan’s Marriage and Legal Disputes Since 2018

Jahan, a former model, married Mohammed Shami in 2014. The couple had a daughter in 2015. Shami and Hasin Jahan separated in 2018 after she accused him of domestic violence and adultery. They have been in the midst of a divorce case since then, with ongoing legal battles regarding alimony and other matters.

Advocate Imtiaz Ahmed Calls Court Ruling a Big Win for Hasin Jahan

While speaking to ANI, Imtiaz Ahmed said, “It was the best moment for Hasin Jahan. From 2018 to 2024, she had been running from pillar to post. Ultimately, it was pronounced in open court yesterday that Rs 1.5 lakh would be provided for Hasin Jahan, Rs 2.5 lakh for the daughter (both to be paid monthly), and that any time the daughter requires assistance, it would be provided by Md Shami. The High Court has directed the trial court to dispose of the main application of the interim order within six months. There is a high chance that when they return to the trial court to conclude the hearing on maintenance, it might be upgraded to Rs 6 lakh because the claim of Hasin Jahan in her maintenance application was for Rs 7 lakh and Rs 3 lakh.”

Domestic Violence Case and Initial Alimony Demands in 2018

Earlier, in 2018, Hasin Jahan had accused the cricketer of domestic violence. She had filed a petition in the Alipore court, accusing Shami and his family of harassing her. Jahan had demanded Rs 7 lakh per month from the pacer to maintain the family. The court accepted her plea and allocated Rs 80,000 for her daughter.

(With Inputs From ANI)

