Home > Sports > Mohammed Siraj Climbs To Career-Best ICC Test Rankings After Stellar England Performance

Mohammed Siraj Climbs To Career-Best ICC Test Rankings After Stellar England Performance

Mohammed Siraj has reached his best-ever ICC Test ranking after a strong performance against England in the final Test at The Oval. He took nine wickets, including a five-wicket haul, helping India win by six runs and level the series 2-2. Siraj is now ranked 15th in the world.

Mohammed Siraj Climbs to Career-Best ICC Test Rankings After Stellar England Performance (Image Credit - X)
Mohammed Siraj Climbs to Career-Best ICC Test Rankings After Stellar England Performance (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 6, 2025 16:10:07 IST

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has now got his best-ever ICC Test ranking. He is at number 15 in the latest ICC list. He got this after his amazing bowling against England in the fifth and final Test at The Oval. India won the match by only six runs and the series ended 2-2.

Siraj Took Nine Wickets and Help India Win

Siraj went up 12 places in the rankings. He took nine wickets in the match. In one innings, he got five wickets, which helped a lot. This bowling was very important for India. On the last day, England needed only 35 runs with four wickets left, but Siraj didn’t give up.

He bowled very well and took three more wickets that day. He also took the final wicket of Gus Atkinson, and that made sure India won. It was a very close game, and Siraj made the big difference.

He was also named ‘Player of the Match’ for his great bowling. His last best rank was 16, which he had in January last year.

Jasprit Bumrah Still at Top in ICC Bowling Ranking

Jasprit Bumrah, another India fast bowler, is still number one in ICC Test bowlers list. He played only three Tests in the series, so he can manage his body. He has 889 rating points and is still on top.

Prasidh Krishna also got his best rank. He is now at number 59 after bowling well in the Oval Test. He and Siraj are now only the second Indian pair to take four or more wickets in both innings of one Test match.

Before them, only Bishan Singh Bedi and Erapalli Prasanna did this in 1969 against Australia. They were spinners, but this time it’s fast bowlers.

Jaiswal Comes Back in Top 5 Batting List

Yashasvi Jaiswal is now again in the top five of ICC Test batters. He scored his second century in the series in the final Test. After that knock, he moved up three places and now has 792 points. He is at number five.

Rishabh Pant is also in the top 10 but went down to number eight. He did not play the last Test because of a foot injury.

Joe Root, Brook and England Bowlers Also Move Up

England batter Joe Root is still number one in ICC Test batting rankings. He hit his third century in three games and stayed at the top. Harry Brook also did good. He scored 111 runs in just 98 balls. Now he is at number two.

On the bowling side, Gus Atkinson and Josh Tongue from England got their best rankings. Both took eight wickets each in the match. Atkinson is now in the top 10 for the first time. Tongue moved 14 spots and now sits at number 46.

ALSO READ: Why Team India Players Chose To Stay Back In London Following Oval Test Win vs England

Tags: englandiccMohammed SirajTest Rankings

Mohammed Siraj Climbs To Career-Best ICC Test Rankings After Stellar England Performance

Mohammed Siraj Climbs To Career-Best ICC Test Rankings After Stellar England Performance

