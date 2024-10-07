Mohun Bagan Kicked Out Of AFC Champions League 2 Over Iran Safety Concerns

The Kolkata-based club had raised alarms last month about the volatile situation in Iran, following heightened tensions in the region.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant has been withdrawn from the AFC Champions League 2 after the team refused to travel to Iran for their scheduled match against Tractor FC. The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) confirmed the decision on Monday, stating that the club had failed to report to Tabriz for the October 2 match, citing safety and security concerns.

The Kolkata-based club had raised alarms last month about the volatile situation in Iran, following heightened tensions in the region. Keeping the well-being of their players as the top priority, Mohun Bagan chose not to make the travel for the Group A clash.

AFC Confirms Withdrawal

In an official statement, the AFC outlined its decision regarding Mohun Bagan’s withdrawal. “In accordance with Article 5.2 of AFC Champions League 2 2024/25 Competition Regulations, the AFC confirms that India’s Mohun Bagan Super Giant is considered to have withdrawn from the ACL 2 competition after the club failed to report to Tabriz … against Tractor FC on October 2, 2024,” the statement read.

The AFC further clarified that all of Mohun Bagan’s previous matches in the tournament have been nullified. “Consequently, all matches played by Mohun Bagan SG are canceled and considered null and void in accordance with Article 5.6 of Competition Regulations,” the statement added. This means that points and goals from their games will not count when determining final rankings in Group A, as per Article 8.3.

Safety Concerns Lead To Withdrawal

Mohun Bagan’s decision to skip the game came amidst escalating tensions in Iran, which had declared a state of mourning following the death of a prominent Revolutionary Guard general in an Israeli airstrike. The club’s players expressed their concerns over safety, with all 35 registered players, including seven foreign nationals, submitting letters of unwillingness to travel.

“So we tagged their letters and wrote to the AFC, asking them to either reschedule the match or move the game to a neutral venue,” a Mohun Bagan official said.

Ministry Of External Affairs’ Involvement

In addition to their communication with the AFC, Mohun Bagan also consulted India’s Ministry of External Affairs. The club referred to an advisory issued by the ministry, which stated that travel to Iran or Israel was at the traveler’s own responsibility. “We have decided to not travel to Iran keeping our players’ safety and security in mind because that is paramount,” the official added.

Mohun Bagan had previously played their first Group A match against Tajikistan’s FC Ravshan, which ended in a goalless draw. The AFC has referred the matter to relevant committees for further decisions.

