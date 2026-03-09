MS Dhoni’s Heartfelt Tribute To Gautam Gambhir After India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Win: “Coach Sahab Smile Looks Great…”

It took a sensational T20 World Cup 2026 win of the Indian cricket team to break MS Dhoni’s long-standing social media hiatus. Legendary cricketer MS Dhoni, who won the very first T20 World Cup in the year 2007, was full of praise for the Indian cricket team for their powerful win as they defeated New Zealand in the final clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Sunday.

Suryakumar Yadav joined MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Kapil Dev in an elite list, as he became only the fourth captain to lead the Men in Blue to World Cup glory. The Suryakumar Yadav-led cricket team created several records with their T20 World Cup 2026 win. India became the first team in the history of the T20 World Cup to defend the title successfully, and also the first team to win the World Cup at home.

MS Dhoni Shared A Special Message For “Coach Sahab”

After India’s powerful win in the T20 World Cup 2026 final match, MS Dhoni took to his official Instagram handle and shared a heartfelt note. In the caption, MS Dhoni congratulated the Men in Blue on the stellar win. Dhoni also praised head coach Gautam Gambhir for his winning smile. He wrote:

“Coach Sahab smile looks great on you. Intensity with smile is a killer combo, very well done,” he wrote.

Dhoni’s playful comment on Gambhir’s rare smile after victory connected the 2007 champions with the 2026 winners, showing the warmth between them. Though often rumored to be distant, Gambhir and Dhoni have repeatedly shown they share a good bond.

MS Dhoni also praised Jasprit Bumrah, the Player of the Match in the final clash, calling him a ‘Champion bowler’.

Gautam Gambhir Dedicated The T20 World Cup 2026 Win To Rahul Dravid, Ajit Agarkar And VVS Laxman

Meanwhile, the Indian head-coach Gautam Gambhir dedicated India’s T20 World Cup 2026 win to former coach Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, and chief selector Ajit Agarkar, hailing them for their contribution in laying a strong foundation for Indian cricket.

Speaking at the post-match conference, Gautam Gambhir acknowledged the influence of the aforementioned legends in building the system that continues to produce success for Indian cricket.

“First of all, I want to dedicate this trophy to Rahul bhai (Rahul Dravid), and then to Laxman bhai (VVS Laxman). What Rahul bhai has done to keep Indian cricket in such good shape has been incredible, and I have to thank him for everything he did during his tenure,” said Gambhir in the post-match press conference after the final.

“I would also like to thank VVS Laxman for doing so much for Indian cricket unconditionally, especially behind the scenes, because the COE remains the pipeline for Indian cricket. And thirdly, of course, Ajit Agarkar, because he takes a lot of flak despite the honesty and commitment with which he has worked,” he added.

India Defeated New Zealand Cricket Team By 96 Runs To Win T20 World Cup 2026 Final

The final clash between India and New Zealand turned out to be a one-sided affair that saw the Suryakumar Yadav-led side dominating the match throughout both innings.

After being asked to bat first, Team India started the innings on a blockbuster knock. Sanju Samson (89) and Abhishek Sharma (52) gave a flying start to the Indian cricket team by smashing the Kiwi bowlers to all the corners of the ground. Team India posted a mammoth total of 255 runs for 5, which is the highest total ever registered in a T20 World Cup final.

Chasing 256, New Zealand struggled from the start. Jasprit Bumrah took an early wicket, and despite Tim Seifert’s fifty, they were all out for 159 in 19 overs. Bumrah struck again in the middle, while Axar Patel took three wickets.

With this win, India became the first team to claim three men’s T20 World Cups. Suryakumar Yadav also joined legends like Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Harmanpreet Kaur as captains who’ve led India to World Cup victories.

