Suryakumar Yadav Honors Rohit Sharma After T20 World Cup 2026 Victory – "I Want To Thank Rohit Bhai…"

After expressing his emotions, during the post-match ceremony, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav thanked ICC chairman Jay Shah and former India captain Rohit Sharma for showing faith in him.

Published: March 9, 2026 10:18:19 IST

From making his debut in the year 2021 to now leading the Indian cricket team to World Cup glory, the last few years have been nothing less than a dream for Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav. Surya scripted history as he became only the fourth Indian captain to win the World Cup after defeating New Zealand in the just-concluded T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Suryakumar Yadav Slapped Himself After Winning T20 World Cup 2026 Final

The famous cricketer has joined a special group of players who have won the World Cup: Kapil Dev in 1983, MS Dhoni in 2011, Rohit Sharma in 2024, and now Suryakumar Yadav in 2026. Also, this was India’s third T20 World Cup title and their third ICC trophy in a row.

Suryakumar Yadav has come a long way, and it was hard for him to believe it when he was walking towards the stage to reflect on the victory. As he approached the stage, Suryakumar Yadav gave himself a few slaps to make himself believe that he had finally achieved it.

Suryakumar Yadav Dedicated The Win To Rohit Sharma

After expressing his emotions, during the post-match ceremony, the captain then thanked ICC chairman Jay Shah and former India captain Rohit Sharma for showing faith in him.

“I think it’ll take a little bit of time, but I’m definitely very happy. It’s been a long journey; it started post the 2024 World Cup. Jay Shah, Rohit bhai, they all showed faith in me and gave me the opportunity to lead. From there to coming here and winning it. We have been playing good cricket over the last two years, and we just wanted to maintain the good cricketing habits we had in the 2024 World Cup. Boys took it really well,” he said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

After Gautam Gambhir became head coach, Suryakumar Yadav was made India’s T20I captain, ahead of the favourite Hardik Pandya. A key job for a leader is supporting players when they struggle. Abhishek Sharma was having a tough time, and there were doubts about some players before the final. But Surya backed them, showing the team’s spirit.

During the T20 World Cup 2026, players like Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, and Varun Chakravarthy were under pressure, but they delivered when it mattered. Surya praised them for making the team’s dream come true.

“I think it’s really important to understand what they are capable of. And I knew they had the match winners in them. The timing was perfect. Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma are top players, and we knew they would do something special, and they did it in the final. Bumrah is a once-in-a-generation bowler. I can call him a national treasure. He knows how it needs to be done; he is the best in the business,” mentioned Suryakumar.

Suryakumar Yadav’s Emotional Celebration After Winning the T20 World Cup 2026 Final 

Meanwhile, a video of Suryakumar Yadav’s emotional celebration after winning the World Cup 2026 is going viral on the internet, where he can be seen walking to the centre of the pitch and touching the soil with his hand and then rubbing it on his forehead, in a respectful gesture. His special celebration was a gesture of gratitude towards the motherland and the pitch where Team India emerged victorious under his leadership.


First published on: Mar 9, 2026 10:18 AM IST
