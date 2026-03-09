LIVE TV
Home > Sports > In Pics: Best Moments From India's T20 World Cup 2026 Final Win Over New Zealand

In Pics: Best Moments From India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final Win Over New Zealand

T20 World Cup 2026: India defeated New Zealand by 96 runs in the final to win their third title. Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, and Axar Patel were the star performers for the Men in Blue across the two innings.

India won their third T20 World Cup trophy. Image Credit X/@BCCI
India won their third T20 World Cup trophy. Image Credit X/@BCCI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Last updated: March 9, 2026 10:11:13 IST

In Pics: Best Moments From India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final Win Over New Zealand

The T20 World Cup Final between India and New Zealand saw multiple great moments on the field. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side defeated the Blackcaps emphatically by 96 runs. Jasprit Bumrah was named the player of the match for his four-wicket haul. Sanju Samson, meanwhile, was named the player of the series for scoring three half-centuries in a row. Coming to the final clash, Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, and Samson scored fifties in the first innings. Axar Patel, with his three-wicket haul, was the star performer with the ball, along with Jasprit Bumrah.

Abhishek Sharma scored 52 runs in 21 balls against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 final. Image Credit: X/@BCCI

Abhishek Sharma scored 52 runs in 21 balls against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 final. Image Credit: X/@BCCI

1) Abhishek Sharma scored the fastest fifty of the T20 World Cup 2026. He reached the milestone in 18 balls in the final against New Zealand.

Ishan Kishan struck four fours and sixes each in his knock in the final. Image Credit: X/@BCCI

Ishan Kishan struck four fours and sixes each in his knock in the final. Image Credit: X/@BCCI

2) Ishan Kishan continued his fine form in the T20 World Cup, scoring 54 runs in only 25 balls against New Zealand in the final. 

Sanju Samson was named the player of the tournament for scoring half-centuries in the last three games. Image Credit: X/@BCCI

Sanju Samson was named the player of the tournament for scoring half-centuries in the last three games. Image Credit: X/@BCCI

3) Sanju Samson, for the third time in a row, was the highest scorer for the Indian team. The wicketkeeper batter scored 89 runs in 46 balls. 

Earlier in the tournament, Axar Patel missed out on playing at Narendra Modi Stadium against the Netherlands and South Africa. Image Credit: X/@BCCI

Earlier in the tournament, Axar Patel missed out on playing at Narendra Modi Stadium against the Netherlands and South Africa. Image Credit: X/@BCCI

4) Axar Patel broke the opening stand in the second innings. The left-arm spinner dismissed Finn Allen, who had scored the fastest century in the history of the T20 World Cup in the semi-final clash against South Africa.

Ishan kishan's catch to dismiss Rachin Ravindra came off Jasprit Bumrah's bowling. Image Credit: X/@BCCI

Ishan kishan's catch to dismiss Rachin Ravindra came off Jasprit Bumrah's bowling. Image Credit: X/@BCCI

5) Ishan Kishan took a front-diving catch to dismiss Rachin Ravindra. Ravindra scored one run in his two-ball stay at the crease.

Jasprit Bumrah picked up two wickets in two balls. Image Credit: X/@BCCI

Jasprit Bumrah picked up two wickets in two balls. Image Credit: X/@BCCI

6) Jasprit Bumrah took the joint-most wickets for the T20 World Cup 2026. He picked up 14 wickets in the tournament and was the highest wicket-taker along with Varun Chakravarthy.

Axar Patel picked up three wickets in front of his home crowd. Image Credit: X/@BCCI

Axar Patel picked up three wickets in front of his home crowd. Image Credit: X/@BCCI

7) Axar Patel took three wickets in the innings. The left-arm spinner dismissed Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips, and Daryl Mitchell.

Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Rachin Ravindra, James Neesham, Matt Henry, and Mitchell Santner. Image Credit: X/@BCCI

Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Rachin Ravindra, James Neesham, Matt Henry, and Mitchell Santner. Image Credit: X/@BCCI

8) Jasprit Bumrah was named the player of the match for his four-wicket haul against New Zealand in the final.

First published on: Mar 9, 2026 10:10 AM IST
In Pics: Best Moments From India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final Win Over New Zealand

In Pics: Best Moments From India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final Win Over New Zealand

QUICK LINKS