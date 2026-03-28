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Home > Sports News > MS Dhoni Out of IPL 2026 Start? CSK Suffer Massive Blow as ‘Thala’ Set to Miss Opening Matches With Injury | Details Inside

MS Dhoni Out of IPL 2026 Start? CSK Suffer Massive Blow as ‘Thala’ Set to Miss Opening Matches With Injury | Details Inside

Chennai Super Kings suffer a huge setback as MS Dhoni is set to miss the first two weeks of IPL 2026 due to a calf injury. CSK begin their campaign against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on March 30, with Sanju Samson likely replacing him behind the stumps.

MS Dhoni is set to miss the first two weeks of IPL 2026. Image Credit: X/@IPL
MS Dhoni is set to miss the first two weeks of IPL 2026. Image Credit: X/@IPL

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: March 28, 2026 10:41:16 IST

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MS Dhoni Out of IPL 2026 Start? CSK Suffer Massive Blow as ‘Thala’ Set to Miss Opening Matches With Injury | Details Inside

In what was supposed to be a grand return to action for MS Dhoni, the Chennai Super Kings have turned sour. CSK announced on Saturday, March 28, that the former Team India captain will miss the opening two weeks of the 19th season of the Indian Premier League while he recovers from a calf strain. On March 30 at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, the Chennai Super Kings will play their first game of the season against the Rajasthan Royals.

It is expected that Dhoni’s position behind the stumps will be taken by Sanju Samson, who was traded in from RR ahead of the season. The absence of Dhoni will allow CSK to test the strength of their bench, allowing the likes of Prashant Veer, Sarfaraz Khan, and Kartik Sharma to feature for the five-time champions.

CSK confirms MS Dhoni ruled out


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Also Read: RCB vs SRH: What Are The Parking Rules For Royal Challengers Bengaluru Home Games in IPL 2026?

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Tags: chennai super kingscskhome-hero-pos-4IPL 2026ms dhoniMS Dhoni calf injuryMS Dhoni injuryRajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super KingsRR vs CSKsanju samson

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MS Dhoni Out of IPL 2026 Start? CSK Suffer Massive Blow as ‘Thala’ Set to Miss Opening Matches With Injury | Details Inside

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MS Dhoni Out of IPL 2026 Start? CSK Suffer Massive Blow as ‘Thala’ Set to Miss Opening Matches With Injury | Details Inside

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MS Dhoni Out of IPL 2026 Start? CSK Suffer Massive Blow as ‘Thala’ Set to Miss Opening Matches With Injury | Details Inside
MS Dhoni Out of IPL 2026 Start? CSK Suffer Massive Blow as ‘Thala’ Set to Miss Opening Matches With Injury | Details Inside
MS Dhoni Out of IPL 2026 Start? CSK Suffer Massive Blow as ‘Thala’ Set to Miss Opening Matches With Injury | Details Inside
MS Dhoni Out of IPL 2026 Start? CSK Suffer Massive Blow as ‘Thala’ Set to Miss Opening Matches With Injury | Details Inside

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