MS Dhoni Out of IPL 2026 Start? CSK Suffer Massive Blow as ‘Thala’ Set to Miss Opening Matches With Injury | Details Inside

In what was supposed to be a grand return to action for MS Dhoni, the Chennai Super Kings have turned sour. CSK announced on Saturday, March 28, that the former Team India captain will miss the opening two weeks of the 19th season of the Indian Premier League while he recovers from a calf strain. On March 30 at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, the Chennai Super Kings will play their first game of the season against the Rajasthan Royals.

It is expected that Dhoni’s position behind the stumps will be taken by Sanju Samson, who was traded in from RR ahead of the season. The absence of Dhoni will allow CSK to test the strength of their bench, allowing the likes of Prashant Veer, Sarfaraz Khan, and Kartik Sharma to feature for the five-time champions.

CSK confirms MS Dhoni ruled out





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