MS Dhoni Turns 44: Massive ‘Thala’ Cutouts Unveiled In Vijayawada As Birthday Celebrations Begin Early

Here is the day for MSDians worldwide! The birthday celebrations of the former Indian cricket captain and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) great MS Dhoni have taken off in a big way! With just less than 24 hours to go for the legendary cricketer’s 44th birthday, the fans of Vijayawada revealed 2 huge cutouts of Dhoni, setting the social media users with excitement.

In a video that went viral on X on July 6, thousands of CSK fans are seen collected near the giant cutouts. They carries CSK posters and cheering for their idol “Thala.” One cutout portray Dhoni in typical south guy mode who is wearing a traditional South Indian attire, reflects his strong connection with fans in the region.

MS Dhoni is the face of CSK since the IPL’s launch in 2008. MSD who is also popularly known as Thala among his fans, has a huge fan following in South India. Except for a 2-year period in 2016-2017, when Chennai Super Kings was suspended from IPL, MS Dhoni has led the Super Kings with unparalleled consistency, taking them to 5 IPL trophies, the most recent one coming in 2023.

Telugu Rastralaki okade king in cricket

Telugu Rastralaki okade king in cricket

Non other than #MSDhoni𓃵 #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/5PtW5m3xU8 — WAR with SAI 🔥 (@ntrXtdp) July 6, 2025





MS Dhoni’s love for Chennai and ‘super’ fans

Dhoni’s love for Chennai and the Super Kings IPL franchise has made him a most affectionate big figure in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and elsewhere. In fact Dhoni himself had shared many times his love for Chennai in interviews. An excited social media fan wrote, “It’s not just cricket, it’s an emotion. Thala is family.” Interestingly, in history, MS Dhoni is also the only captain to have won all 3 of the ICC’s premier trophies-T20 World Cup (2007), 50-over World Cup (2011), and Champions Trophy (2013).

