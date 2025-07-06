Nashville SC Defeats Philadelphia Union 1-0: Thanks To A Last-Minute Penalty Kick From Hany Mukhtar

Nashville SC went into survival mode when Jonathan Perez was sent off in the 63rd minute. The Philadelphia Union believed that.

At Geodis Park on July 5, Nashville (12-4-5, 41 points) shocked the Union (12-5-4, 40 points) 1-0 thanks to a game-winning penalty kick from Hany Mukhtar 11 minutes into stoppage time. With four consecutive victories, NSC has jumped to second position in the Eastern Conference and MLS Supporters’ Shield rankings and increased their unbeaten streak to 14 games in all competitions, setting a club record.

After an initial signal of play, Mukhtar was tripped by Philadelphia’s Olwethu Makhanya in the penalty box, leaving him pleading for a penalty. However, Nashville was given the spot kick following a VAR review, and Mukhtar scored his eighth goal of 2025 by putting it straight into the top of the net over Union goalie Andre Blake.

On July 9, Nashville will play again when they host D.C. United in the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open Cup.

First Half

In the fifteenth minute, Hany Mukhtar’s rebounding attempt ricocheted off the post after Andre Blake made a tremendous save. Sam Surridge of Nashville called an off-ball foul on Olivier Mbaizo, sparing the Union from the assaulting pressure. Throughout the half, the Jamaican international kept getting better.

Later, Jeisson Palacios cleared a shot from Bruno Damiani off the line. Jovan Lukic and Jakob Glesnes both had long-range attempts blocked after the subsequent corner. For the first forty-five minutes, Philadelphia’s set-piece attempts were not dangerous. Palacios swooped to try to win a header in front of Glesnes on a Nashville stoppage-time corner, but Glesnes’ boot struck him in the head. The Norwegian’s boot was not particularly “high,” thus appeals for a penalty were unsuccessful.

Despite having only 37% of the possession in the first half, Philadelphia managed to survive.

Second Half

Cavan Sullivan was given a yellow card for challenging Daniel Lovitz right after the restart. The child fought with him for the most of the first half, and ultimately one of them was dealt a card. Despite Nashville’s persistent threats in the last third, Andre Blake held his ground in the goal. After the 50th minute, when Joe Willis saved attacking chances for Bruno Damiani and Chris Donovan, things finally started to go right for the Union.

In the 61st minute, Cavan Sullivan’s night was over. Ben Bender took the teenager’s position since he didn’t look out of place in the middle. Jonathan Perez sent Tai Baribo a high boot to the head right after he was substituted on for the first time in more than a month, and Tai Baribo was promptly sent out. The Apple TV stream featured Baribo’s scream. Up until the dismissal, Philadelphia appeared to be playing for a draw, but the game turned into a must-win. When Philadelphia lost his anger, Wagner, Glesnes, and Bender were given yellow cards.

At the end of regular, the opposing team came alive to try to score the game-winning goal, and they were appreciative of the fourth official’s eight minutes of stoppage time.

