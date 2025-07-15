LIVE TV
Neither Messi Nor Ronaldo: Trump Reveals Who Is The GOAT Of Football

After the Club World Cup final, Donald Trump declared his footballing greatest of all time. Alongside FIFA CEO Gianni Infantino and First Lady Melania, the U.S. president was present at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

The US president passed over contemporary football greats Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in favor of Pele as his all-time favorite.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last Updated: July 15, 2025 11:38:05 IST

Names like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are frequently brought up in discussions about who is the best football player of all time. President Donald Trump, however, has a different response.  

In an interview with sports broadcaster DAZN, Trump declared Brazilian football icon Pele to be the greatest of all time. When Trump was younger, he recalled clearly seeing Pele play for the New York Cosmos at the Meadowlands.

TRUMP’S COMMENTS

“Many years ago, when I was young, they brought a player called Pele to play and he played for a team called the Cosmos,” Trump stated in an interview with DAZN during the championship game. “Pele was playing in this stadium, which was an earlier iteration, and it was crowded. Although I don’t want to date myself, I came to see Pele because he was amazing and it was a long time ago when I was a young man. I’ll probably take the old-fashioned route and say that Pele was amazing, which would be equivalent to saying Babe Ruth.”

Edson Arantes do Nascimento was Pele’s birth name.  The Brazilian striker helped Brazil win three FIFA World Cups in 1958, 1962, and 1970 with 77 goals in 92 games for his country. Before making a historic move to the United States with the New York Cosmos, he played much of his club career with Santos. At the age of 82, Pele died in December 2022.

Trump made these remarks when attending the 2025 Club World Cup final.  When he joined match officials on the field for the trophy presentation after Chelsea FC defeated PSG in the final, the crowd jeered him. As the ceremony went on, the stadium’s music kept playing.  After presenting Chelsea with their trophy, Trump posed for a team shot.

UP NEXT?

The United States will now prepare to host the World Cup the following year after hosting the updated Club World Cup this summer. After 32 years, the world tournament will return to North America, with Mexico and Canada serving as co-hosts.

Even after the presentation, Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer, who scored two goals during the match, expressed amazement at Trump’s appearance. Palmer remarked, “I was a little confused because I knew he was going to be there, but I didn’t know he was going to be on the stand when we lifted the trophy.”

Also Read: Donald Trump Keeps The FIFA Club World Cup Trophy, So Chelsea Will Get A Copy Now

Tags: donald trumpfifa club world cupfootballgoatMessiPeleRonaldo

Neither Messi Nor Ronaldo: Trump Reveals Who Is The GOAT Of Football
