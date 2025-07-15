The fact that President Donald Trump holds the genuine trophy while Enzo Maresca and company only have a replica has confused thousands of Chelsea supporters who were celebrating the English team’s FIFA Club World Cup victory. This comes after Paris Saint-Germain was defeated 3-0 by the five-time Premier League champions in the championship game.

On the first anniversary of the Butler assassination attempt, Trump was at the big game with his wife, Melania. Trump claimed to have received the trophy as a gift from broadcaster DAZN shortly before the game. He added that the trophy is in the Oval Office right now.

What did Trump say?

“Could you hold this trophy for a moment?” they asked. The Oval Office is where we placed it. “When are you going to pick up the trophy?” I then asked. “We’re never going to pick it up,” he says. In the Oval Office, you may keep it forever. “A new one is being made,” Trump declared.

Since the president of FIFA, the organization that oversees football, has permitted Trump to use the original as an adornment in the Oval Office, it has come to light that the elaborate award raised by the captain of the London team, Reece James, was a duplicate. The award, which was made in partnership with Tiffany & Co., has three revolving outer rings around a core disc. It is said to have cost $230,000 to make and has a 24-carat gold-plated finish. The orbital medal will probably wind up in the National Archives if FIFA permits Trump to keep it permanently.

Why is FIFA allowing it?

Since Donald Trump took office again in January, the FIFA President has made ten trips to Washington, D.C., to court the president. In the past, he has maintained that closeness to the president is “absolutely crucial” to the 2026 World Cup’s success, which would be partially held in the United States.

Additionally, Trump started to turn the Club World Cup—a club soccer competition that unites the top teams in the world in a single, elite competition—into a personal fiesta. Despite being jeered prior to kickoff, this is the case.

Trump’s wife, Melania, and his new best friend, Infantino, were present at the game. He gave the trophy to the team’s captain after Chelsea upset PSG, the European champions, with three goals without a response.

