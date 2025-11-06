LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > New Legal Trouble? Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan Under ED Scanner As Their Properties Worth Rs 11.14 Crore Get Seized In Betting Scam

New Legal Trouble? Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan Under ED Scanner As Their Properties Worth Rs 11.14 Crore Get Seized In Betting Scam

The ED seized assets worth Rs 11.14 crore from former cricketers Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan for allegedly endorsing illegal offshore betting platform 1xBet. The probe links the stars to money laundering and unauthorized promotions tied to over Rs 1,000 crore in illicit funds.

Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan (PHOTO: X)
Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 6, 2025 16:17:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

New Legal Trouble? Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan Under ED Scanner As Their Properties Worth Rs 11.14 Crore Get Seized In Betting Scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized assets worth Rs 11.14 crore from former Indian cricketers Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan. This move comes as part of its ongoing investigation into illegal offshore betting tied to the platform 1xBet and its related brands, 1xBat and 1xBat Sporting Lines.

Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan Under ED Scanner

Investigators issued a provisional order to attach mutual fund investments worth Rs 6.64 crore held by Raina and an immovable property valued at Rs 4.5 crore owned by Dhawan.

According to the ED, both cricketers “knowingly” signed endorsement deals with foreign entities linked to 1xBet and its surrogate brands, promoting what the agency calls an illegal betting operation.

You Might Be Interested In

The ED has questioned Raina, Dhawan, and other former cricketers, including Yuvraj Singh and Robin Uthappa, along with actors Sonu Sood, Urvashi Rautela, Mimi Chakraborty, and Ankush Hazra, as part of the probe. 

Investigators say Raina and Dhawan entered these endorsement agreements fully aware that 1xBet wasn’t authorized to operate in India. Payments for these promotions moved through a maze of foreign companies and complicated transactions, all designed to hide the illegal origin of the money.

The ED refers to these funds as the proceeds of crime from illegal betting. 

ED Targets Indian Cricketers Over Illegal Betting Endorsements

The investigation is built on several FIRs filed by different state police agencies against 1xBet operators. According to the ED, 1xBet allowed Indian users to gamble online through thousands of mule accounts and shady payment gateways.

More than 6,000 mule accounts were used to collect deposits, with the money shuffled through multiple layers to make it look legitimate. The agency says the way these funds were moved, combined with fake merchant profiles, points to money laundering of over Rs 1,000 crore.

Recently, the ED searched four payment gateways, freezing over Rs 4 crore and 60 bank accounts. These raids turned up incriminating documents and digital evidence of illegal transactions.

1xBet, registered in Curacao, claims to be a globally recognised bookmaker with 18 years in the industry.

The ED has now issued a strong warning to the public: don’t get involved in or promote online betting and gambling. They’re urging people not to share their bank accounts, debit cards, or payment wallets for fund transfers from unknown sources. The agency also warns against clicking on suspicious ads promising quick profits or joining Telegram and WhatsApp groups that promote betting apps.

The investigation continues, with a closer look at payment intermediaries, celebrity endorsers, and foreign beneficiaries. The agency urges anyone who spots suspicious online betting or related ads to report them straight to law enforcement or the ED.

ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 2026: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad To Host Grand Finale, Says Reports

First published on: Nov 6, 2025 4:17 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: EDhome-hero-pos-5latest india newsshikhar dhawanSuresh Raina

RELATED News

Why Has ED Attached Rs 11.14 Crore Assets Of Suresh Raina And Shikhar Dhawan?

T20 World Cup 2026: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad To Host Grand Finale, Says Reports

SRH Probable Retention List Before IPL 2026 Mini Auction: From Pat Cummins to Travis Head

IND vs AUS 4th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs Australia cricket match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online Carrara Stadium Gold Coast

Gujarat Titans Probable Retention List Before IPL 2026 Mini Auction: From Shubman Gill to Rashid Khan, Check Full Update Here

LATEST NEWS

Scary Video From Russia: 8-Year-Old Boy Tears Off A Pigeon’s Head, Continues Eating His Meal After Beheading The Bird, Explains Why He Did It

Bihar Polls: ECI Orders Action After Stones, Slippers Hurled At Deputy CM Vijay Sinha’s Convoy

Afghanistan And Pakistan Set To Open Talks In Istanbul

US Doomsday Missile Test, Fires Minuteman III ‘City-Killer’ ICBM Across Pacific After Donald Trump’s Nuclear Order

120 Bahadur Trailer Out: Farhan Akhtar Ignites Patriotism In Rezang La War Drama, Salman Khan Gives A Shoutout

Shining Tools Limited SME IPO Opens on 07th November, 2025

New Legal Trouble? Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan Under ED Scanner As Their Properties Worth Rs 11.14 Crore Get Seized In Betting Scam

EcoKranti Revolution starts at Surat under the direction of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Ji

Instagram Chat Turns Nightmare: Class 7 Girl Kidnapped And Gang-Raped In Lucknow Hotel, 2 Held, Hunt On For Key Accused

Shah Bano’s Daughter Fails To Stop Release Of ‘Haq’ Movie, Madhya Pradesh High Court Dismisses Plea

New Legal Trouble? Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan Under ED Scanner As Their Properties Worth Rs 11.14 Crore Get Seized In Betting Scam

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

New Legal Trouble? Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan Under ED Scanner As Their Properties Worth Rs 11.14 Crore Get Seized In Betting Scam

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

New Legal Trouble? Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan Under ED Scanner As Their Properties Worth Rs 11.14 Crore Get Seized In Betting Scam
New Legal Trouble? Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan Under ED Scanner As Their Properties Worth Rs 11.14 Crore Get Seized In Betting Scam
New Legal Trouble? Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan Under ED Scanner As Their Properties Worth Rs 11.14 Crore Get Seized In Betting Scam
New Legal Trouble? Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan Under ED Scanner As Their Properties Worth Rs 11.14 Crore Get Seized In Betting Scam

QUICK LINKS