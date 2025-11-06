LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > T20 World Cup 2026: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad To Host Grand Finale, Says Reports

T20 World Cup 2026: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad To Host Grand Finale, Says Reports

T20 World Cup 2026 Final Venue: The final match of the T20 World Cup 2026 will be held at the famous Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which is also the biggest cricket ground worldwide. This decision signifies India's importance in the cricket world as it gets ready to share the honor of organizing the tournament with Sri Lanka.

(Image Credit: GCA/ANI)
(Image Credit: GCA/ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: November 6, 2025 16:01:18 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

T20 World Cup 2026: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad To Host Grand Finale, Says Reports

T20 World Cup 2026 Final Venue: The T20 2026 world cup will be co hosted in India and Sri Lanka between 7 February and March 8 and will mark the 10th instalment of the tournament. Some of the existing venues that would be considered are the cricket giants in India, which are, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Ahmedabad. Importantly, the final match of the tournament is likely to be held at the Narendra Modi stadium, a prestigious stadium in Ahmedabad.

T20 World Cup 2026: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad To Host Grand Finale

However, there’s a caveat. Due to a deal between the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that deals with geopolitically sensitive events, in case Pakistan national cricket team would make it to the final, the climax would be shifted to the R. Premadasa stadium in Colombo. This implies that although the main decision will be the Narendra Modi Stadium, there are likely to be other qualifiers and geopolitics that might change the venue decision.

T20 World Cup 2026: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad To Host Grand Finale

This puts a high stake scenario on the side of the cricket fans and the administrators. The final is hosted in Ahmedabad, which is a large venue, which highlights how important India is in world cricket and the magnitude of the ambitions of the tournament. The fact that the several major Indian cities are the hosts also makes it precondition for large scale international festivities with the experience of the large scale events. Meanwhile, the alternative venue plan will make the tournament able to be flexible and inclusive considering the international commitments and diplomatic sensitivities.

Also Read: MS Dhoni To Retire Before IPL 2026? CSK CEO Shares Big Update, Says…

First published on: Nov 6, 2025 3:03 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: heritage bank stadiumhome-hero-pos-12India vs AustraliaNarendra Modi StadiumNarendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabadshivam dubet20 world cup 2026

RELATED News

IND vs AUS 4th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs Australia cricket match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online Carrara Stadium Gold Coast

Gujarat Titans Probable Retention List Before IPL 2026 Mini Auction: From Shubman Gill to Rashid Khan, Check Full Update Here

IND vs AUS 4th T20I: Rain Threat Again For India vs Australia Match In Gold Coast?

IND vs AUS 4th T20I: Big Plot Twist For India, Glenn Maxwell To Return For Australia

MS Dhoni To Retire Before IPL 2026? CSK CEO Shares Big Update, Says…

LATEST NEWS

Shah Bano’s Daughter Fails To Stop Release Of ‘Haq’ Movie, Madhya Pradesh High Court Dismisses Plea

Bejoy Nambiar Wraps Up ‘Tu Yaa Main’ On A Spooky Note, Team Marks Halloween With A Croc-Themed Bash

Bihar Elections 2025: Danapur Diara Voters Brave Rivers, Take Boats Amid 42% Statewide Turnout

3I/ATLAS Mystery Deepens, Interstellar Object Speeds Up After Passing Sun, NASA Unable To Explain Sudden Acceleration As It Heads Toward Earth

5’10 or 5’11, How Tall Is Zohran Mamdani? New York Mayor-Elect Was Once Rejected For His Height On Hinge, Woman Reveals She Swiped Left Because, ‘He Was Listed As…’

AI Chatbot Exposes Hospital Fraud: Family Slashes Rs 1.7 Crore Medical Bill To Rs 30 Lakh, Trouble Ahead For Hospital?

Spy Camera Found In Tamil Nadu Women’s Hostel Bathroom, Two Arrested

T20 World Cup 2026: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad To Host Grand Finale, Says Reports

Erika Kirk In Tears, Reveals Her Children Receive Death And Kidnapping Threats After Charlie Kirk’s Assassination

Bihar Elections 2025: EC Rejects RJD’s Claim of Power Cuts During Bihar Polls, Terms It ‘Completely Baseless and Misleading’

T20 World Cup 2026: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad To Host Grand Finale, Says Reports

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

T20 World Cup 2026: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad To Host Grand Finale, Says Reports

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

T20 World Cup 2026: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad To Host Grand Finale, Says Reports
T20 World Cup 2026: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad To Host Grand Finale, Says Reports
T20 World Cup 2026: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad To Host Grand Finale, Says Reports
T20 World Cup 2026: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad To Host Grand Finale, Says Reports

QUICK LINKS