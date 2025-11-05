MS Dhoni To Retire Before IPL 2026? CSK CEO Shares Big Update, Says…

LIVE TV
Despite retiring from international cricket on August 15, 2020, Dhoni continues to be a key figure in the world's richest franchise cricket league.

MS Dhoni. (Image Credit - ANI)
MS Dhoni. (Image Credit - ANI)

Published: November 5, 2025 23:00:36 IST

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, one of the most celebrated cricketers in India and the most capped player in Indian Premier League (IPL) history, is all set to play in the IPL 2026. Despite retiring from international cricket on August 15, 2020, Dhoni continues to be a key figure in the world’s richest franchise cricket league.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanath confirmed that the 44-year-old former India captain has no plans to retire from the IPL. In a recent video shared by Provoke Lifestyle on YouTube, Kasi answered questions from young fans about Dhoni’s retirement. “No, he is not going to retire,” he said in one video. In another, he added, “No, he is not retiring for this (2026) IPL.” When asked when Dhoni would retire, Kasi replied, “I will ask him and get back to you.”

CSK, however, had a disappointing IPL 2025 season. The team won only four out of 14 league matches and finished at the bottom of the points table for the first time in 18 seasons. With the 2026 season approaching, the Chennai-based franchise is expected to make several changes to its squad.

Ravichandran Ashwin, who was signed for more than Rs 9 crore in the last mega auction, has already retired from the IPL. Other players likely to leave include Devon Conway, Deepak Hooda, and Vijay Shankar. When asked about new signings, Kasi said, “That we can know only when the auction register comes out. That will be known by the first week of December.”

Despite last year’s poor performance, CSK remains optimistic. When asked if the team could win the IPL next year, Kasi said, “We are ready, but we don’t know whether we will be able to win. But we will try our best.”

Dhoni’s presence will be crucial for CSK as they look to bounce back in IPL 2026. Fans and cricket enthusiasts across India will be eagerly watching to see if the veteran captain can inspire the team to reclaim its former glory in the upcoming season.

First published on: Nov 5, 2025 11:00 PM IST
