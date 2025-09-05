LIVE TV
Home > Sports > New Me! Hardik Pandya Flaunts Sandy Blonde Haircut Ahead of Asia Cup 2025

New Me! Hardik Pandya Flaunts Sandy Blonde Haircut Ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Hardik Pandya has unveiled a bold sandy blonde hairstyle ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE. The Indian all-rounder shared his “New me!” look on Instagram, sparking excitement among fans as he prepares for India’s opener on September 10 and the high-voltage clash with Pakistan on September 14.

New Me! Hardik Pandya Flaunts Sandy Blonde Haircut Ahead of Asia Cup 2025 (Image Credit - ANI)
New Me! Hardik Pandya Flaunts Sandy Blonde Haircut Ahead of Asia Cup 2025 (Image Credit - ANI)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last updated: September 5, 2025 15:05:34 IST

India all-round star Hardik Pandya has been in the news once again, this time with a controversial new appearance in the run up to the Asia Cup 2025. In the lead-up to the long-awaited event in the UAE, Pandya sported his sandy blonde hair, with his classic side fade, which gave a contrasting effect to his neatly trimmed black beard.

Hardik Pandya Stuns Fans With New Look

By posting his change on Instagram, Pandaya captioned the post as ‘New me!’ and immediately created a buzz with fans. The new style made his personality shine because his followers swarmed the comments section with compliments. The appearance was also associated by many with his goal of returning strongly in Dubai.

It was not only his hair that was the subject of attention. Viewers with keen eyes also observed the paw tattoos Pandya had on his neck earlier this year. It is designed with a dedication to his dogs; Aston and Bentley, with four paws, two of which have the initial of his pets; A and B, in recognition of his great love towards his pets.

Hardik Pandya Arrives in Dubai for Asia Cup

On Thursday, September 4, the Indian all-rounder arrived in Dubai together with his teammates. India will start preparing the Asia Cup 2025 with practice before their first match against UAE hosts on September 10.

Other marquee matches to be played in the schedule include the much-awaited game with Pakistan on September 14 at Dubai. India will then visit Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi and complete their Group A matches. The presence of Pandya is likely to be central to these critical encounters.

Hardik Pandya Eyes Strong Comeback

Since Mumbai Indians dropped out of IPL 2025 in late May, Pandya has stepped away form cricket. The hiatus appears to have refreshed him and the Asia Cup is the best opportunity to make his comeback.

The tournament is also extra-important because it is used as a test ground on T20 world cup 2026. As India and Sri Lanka co-host the world event in February and March, Pandya will be seeking to hone his fitness and shape.

Asia Cup 2025 A Key Preparation for India

The calendar of India is filled up before the T20 World Cup. After the Asia Cup, the Men in Blue will face 5 T20Is with Australia in October, South Africa in November and New Zealand in January. These will make a big impact on the equilibrium and weight of the squad.

With his versatility and fresh vitality, Hardik Pandya can be considered one of the most important Indian resources during this hectic season. His new look could be merely a representation of a new era both on and off the field as he prepares to perform on the biggest stage again.

New Me! Hardik Pandya Flaunts Sandy Blonde Haircut Ahead of Asia Cup 2025

QUICK LINKS