New York Jets Lock Down Their Star: Sauce Gardner Signs Record USD 120 Million Extension

The New York Jets are keeping their shutdown corner for the long haul. American football cornerback Sauce Gardner, one of the National Football League’s (NFL) elite defensive backs, has signed a blockbuster four-year contract extension worth USD 120.4 million, including USD 60 million guaranteed. The deal makes him the highest-paid cornerback in league history, with an average annual salary of USD 30.1 million.

Selected fourth overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, Gardner has quickly become the centerpiece of the Jets’ secondary. Known for his physical play, elite coverage skills, and poise under pressure, he’s helped transform New York’s defense into one of the league’s most respected units.

A Rare Investment in Homegrown Talent

This new deal ensures Sauce Gardner won’t hit the open market any time soon—and marks a rare moment of long-term commitment for a Jets first-round pick. Since the rookie wage scale was introduced in 2011, the Jets have made 17 first-round selections. Of the 15 who became extension-eligible, only four, including Gardner have received second contracts with the team. The others: Quinnen Williams, Muhammad Wilkerson, and Garrett Wilson, who signed his own extension just two days earlier.

Gardner’s contract also symbolizes the team’s shift toward retaining and building around young talent. With both Gardner and Wilson locked in, the Jets are signaling a commitment to developing a sustainable contender.

From Rookie Sensation to Defensive Star

Gardner has played in 48 of a possible 51 games since his debut in 2022, proving not only his talent but his toughness. While his three career interceptions may seem modest, his real impact is in the way opposing quarterbacks avoid throwing his way. He’s routinely tasked with covering the league’s top receivers and consistently delivers.

His list of accolades is already stacked: two Pro Bowl nods, two All-Pro honors, and the 2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year award. In just three seasons, Gardner has become one of the most feared and respected cornerbacks in football. With this extension, the Jets have secured a foundational piece of their future.

