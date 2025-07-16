LIVE TV
Shemar Stewart’s Contract Showdown: Rookie Holdout Shakes Bengals’ Camp

Bengals rookie Shemar Stewart remains unsigned due to a dispute over a contract clause that could void future guarantees. Backed by strong NIL earnings, Stewart is training solo at Texas A&M. If unresolved by Week 10, he’ll be ineligible for 2025 and could re-enter the 2026 NFL Draft.

Shemar Stewart (Image Credit - X)

July 16, 2025

Cincinnati Bengals rookie Shemar Stewart remains unsigned just days before training camp, as a contract standoff over controversial language threatens to derail his National Football League (NFL) debut. Selected 17th overall in the 2025 National Football League (NFL) Draft, Stewart was expected to ink a standard four-year, USD 18.94 million fully guaranteed deal. However, negotiations have stalled over a clause the Bengals want to include, one that would allow them to void future guarantees if Shemar Stewart faces legal or disciplinary issues.

This proposed “default clause” marks a notable departure from previous Bengals rookie contracts and has become a flashpoint in talks.

Rookie vs. Franchise: Battle Over Contract Language

Stewart, who participated in team meetings but not on-field drills during OTAs and minicamp, left mandatory minicamp on June 12. He has since been training solo at Texas A&M, where he played college football. Sources emphasize that Stewart isn’t working out with the Aggies team but using their facilities—something common among NFL players in the offseason.

The Bengals’ position appears aimed at gaining future financial flexibility in case of player misconduct, but Stewart is pushing back hard. “I’m not asking for anything new, just the same deal as past first-round picks,” Stewart told reporters. “They want to win an argument more than they want to win games.”

Stewart’s strong stance is bolstered by his financial position. With significant Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) earnings from his college career, the 21-year-old defensive end isn’t under immediate pressure to sign.

Training Camp Looms And So Does the Deadline

The rookie wage scale offers little room for monetary negotiation, meaning the conflict centers solely on contract terms, not total value. Rookies report to Bengals camp this Friday (July 18) with veterans who arrived on Tuesday (July 15). As of now, there’s no public progress between the two sides.

If a deal isn’t reached by Tuesday (July 15) following Week 10 of the regular season, Stewart will become ineligible to play in 2025. If the impasse continues beyond the 2026 NFL Draft, he could re-enter the draft pool, making him available to all teams except the Bengals. Adding to Cincinnati’s defensive uncertainty, All-Pro pass rusher Trey Hendrickson is also in a contract dispute, creating a high-stakes offseason for a franchise with playoff aspirations and unresolved tensions in the trenches.

Tags: NFLShemar Stewart

