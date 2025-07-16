West Indies Hit Historic Low with Record-Breaking Collapse in Test Defeat

Australia delivered a dominant performance to complete a 3-0 series whitewash against the West Indies in sealing the third Test with a 178-run win at Sabina Park, Jamaica. The pink-ball clash became one for the history books, not just for Australia’s brilliance but for West Indies’ shocking collapse that left fans and statisticians stunned.

Led by Pat Cummins, the Australian pace attack tore through the West Indies batting line-up, bowling them out for just 27 runs , the second-lowest total in Test history and the lowest ever in a pink-ball match. It also marked the fewest runs ever scored against Australia, shattering the previous record of 36 jointly held by South Africa (1920) and India (2020).

West Indies Set New Lows in Historic Batting Collapse

The 27-run innings ranks as the lowest ever by a team against Australia, and just one run more than New Zealand’s all-time low of 26 set in 1955. Conditions favored the bowlers, but the West Indies collapse stunned even seasoned experts. Seven West Indian batters failed to score, a first in Test history, surpassing the previous record of six ducks in an innings, which occurred nine times.

For the West Indies Cricket team it was a big embarrassment as this was the lowest total ever recorded in a pink-ball Test match, highlighting the team’s struggle under the lights and the pressure. The lack of resistance was evident as wickets tumbled rapidly, leaving little doubt about the gulf between the two sides in terms of preparation and performance.

Top Order Collapse Breaks 137-Year-Old Record

The West Indies’ top six managed just six runs combined, the lowest aggregate in Test history by any top six batters. This broke a record that had stood since 1888, when Australia’s top six made 12 runs against England at the Sydney Cricket Ground. No other team in over a century of Test cricket has seen such a drastic failure at the top of the order.

For Australia, the Test capped off dominant series with clinical precision. For West Indies, however, it laid bare critical weaknesses in technique, mental resilience and squad depth, raising serious concerns about the future of their red-ball cricket and the decline of a once-great cricketing powerhouse.

