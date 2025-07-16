Estonian Golf Prodigy Richard Teder Makes Historic Open Debut with Stunning Shot

Richard Teder’s journey to golf’s grandest stage began not with a coach or country club, but a tennis tournament. At just six years old, he tagged along after his aunt won golf lesson vouchers as a prize. What started as a random family outing sparked a passion that now sees Teder become the first Estonian to ever compete in The Open Championship.

Now the 20-year-old Estonian amateur sensation from a country with just seven courses and around 4,000 players, has taken the golfing world by surprise. He becomes the first golfer from Estonia to qualify for The Open. His rapid rise has included reaching scratch by age 13 and shooting a 64 at 14, all while navigating a sport few in his homeland pursue. He learned his English completely through YouTube videos and games.

A 70-yard Miracle and a Forgotten Kebab

Richard Teder secured his spot at Royal Portrush in dramatic fashion, holing out from 70 yards during a sudden-death playoff at West Lancashire. The shot, his second on a par-four has since gone viral. “I’ve watched it a million times,” he told BBC Sport. “I just couldn’t believe it went in.” His celebration was humble: half a doner kebab, abandoned after a few bites because “it wasn’t very good.”

His playing style mirrors his personality, relaxed, fearless, and confident. “People make golf harder than it is,” he says. “It’s really mental. Once you can hit, chip, and putt, it’s all in your head.” That attitude might just serve him well under Open pressure.

Big Dreams, No College, and a Love for Links

Unlike many young golfers chasing scholarships, Teder has no plans for college in the U.S., focusing entirely on golf. He’s eyeing a spot on the HotelPlanner Tour, the DP World Tour’s feeder circuit. His experience on links courses is extensive, with junior appearances at Royal St George’s, Hillside, and Ballyliffin.

Though this is his first major, the scale doesn’t intimidate him. “I’ve been playing links since I was a kid. I’m relaxed out there. I just want to enjoy it.”

Teeing off Thursday (July 17) at 10:42 BST, Richard Teder brings more than raw talent, he brings a story that’s already one of The Open’s most unforgettable.

About Open Championship

The 2025 Open Championship, officially the 153rd edition, will take place from July 17–20 at Royal Portrush Golf Club in County Antrim, Northern Ireland (UK). This marks the third time the prestigious golf tournament will be held at the historic Portrush venue.

