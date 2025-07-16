Veteran Spinner Liam Dawson Returns to England Test Squad After Eight-Year Hiatus

England have made a bold and unexpected move ahead of the crucial fourth Test against India at Old Trafford, Manchester, recalling veteran left-arm spinner Liam Dawson to the squad. The 35-year-old last wore the England whites in a Test match in July 2017 vs South Africa and has taken only 7 Test wickets to date. This marks his comeback after more than eight years. He replaces promising youngster Shoaib Bashir, who has been ruled out for the remainder of the series after suffering a fracture to his left hand.

Dawson’s return is backed by an impressive run in county cricket. Playing for Hampshire, he has been among the top all-rounders in the domestic circuit, earning the prestigious PCA Player of the Year award in both 2023 and 2024. With over 10,000 first-class runs and 371 wickets, Dawson has made a compelling case for a recall.

Veteran Spinner Replaces Injured Shoaib Bashir for Crucial Fourth Test

England Men’s National Selector Luke Wright praised Dawson’s consistency and form, stating, “Liam Dawson deserves his call-up. He has been in outstanding form in the County Championship and consistently delivers for Hampshire.”

In addition to Bashir’s exit, Sam Cook and Jamie Overton have been released from the squad to return to county duty. The rest of the squad remains unchanged from the third test for England. Dawson’s inclusion as a like-for like replacement offers England a valuable slow left-arm option. A tactical move that could be vital on the spin-friendly surface expected at Old Trafford.

England Lead Series 2-1 as Old Trafford Showdown Looms

The fourth Test, set to begin on July 23 at Old Trafford, comes with the hosts holding a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. England pulled off a narrow 22-run win at Lord’s in the third Test, with the final wicket falling dramatically after a valiant lower-order resistance from Ravindra Jadeja and company.

Shoaib Bashir, despite sustaining his injury earlier in the match, bowled through pain and claimed the final wicket of Mohammed Siraj, sealing the win. Now, with Dawson stepping in, England will look to wrap up the series on home soil before the fifth and final Test at The Oval.

Also Read: Mitchell Starc Rewrites the Test Cricket Record Books in Style in Jamaica