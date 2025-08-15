Neymar Jr Says Yes To Assam, Gamusa Jersey Goes Global!

The rich cultural fabric of Assam has got centre state in the world by the mere creations of Santanu Hazarika, the renowned multidisciplinary visual artist of Assam. In a bid to become part of the eFootball (global campaign) which is part of the Konami flagship football game (August to October 2025), Hazarika has created a form of game changing Gamusa themed jersey that combines tradition with rebellious aesthetics.

Gamusa and rich culture of Assam into a jersey

Revealed during this Independence Day as a surprise, the jersey gives a rather colorful nod toward Assamese identity. Symbolising pride and identity across Assam, the Gamusa is a sacred traditional cloth with a white base and bright red woven designs. In his design, Hazarika makes it modern but with an emotional touch, but still incorporating the motifs that hold much value to the Assamese people. He says that the Gamusa was part of the background at all times and talks about home games of his childhood playing along the riverbanks in Assam to the frenzied crowds. That wave pattern depicts the powerful Brahmaputra, turbulent, strong and central to being an Assamese.

Neymar and Gamusa, sounds interesting

Heightening the appeal, the jersey has been advertised by a football star Neymar Jr as a part of the campaign, an incredible recognition that puts the design and the Assamese heritage on an international platform. The promotion will end in December with a fan meet and greet in Mumbai keeping both gaming and pop cultures enthusiasts buzzing. The partnership has created a boom of appreciation on social platforms. The jersey is hailed by fans, particularly Assamese, as a source of cultural pride, some say, “the jersey is speaking loud.” Comments include, as an Assamese, this is such a proud moment.

In addition to its stylishness, the jersey also displays the way that Hazarika uses art as a means of engaging with the past and the present in equally forceful ways, an approach that today makes itself felt on the international stage. By this creation, both Assam, and by extension, India, has a voice and has dignity in the universal language of art and sport and even digital media.

