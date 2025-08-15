LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Cristiano Ronaldo In Goa? Al Nassr Meets FC Goa In Group Stage Clash

Cristiano Ronaldo In Goa? Al Nassr Meets FC Goa In Group Stage Clash

With Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr having been pitted against FC Goa, Iraqi Al Zawra and Tajikistan FC Istiklol in group D of AFC Champions League Two 2025/26, there is hope that the superstar might come to India.

The draw is a historic event that demonstrates Indian clubs' ability to compete on a global scale, regardless of whether Ronaldo visits.
The draw is a historic event that demonstrates Indian clubs' ability to compete on a global scale, regardless of whether Ronaldo visits.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 15, 2025 13:55:22 IST

In an exciting development to Indian football followers, Cristiano Ronaldo club, Al Nassr, has been paired together with FC Goa in group D of AFC champions league Two (2025/26). This arrangement has elicited heartbeat among the sub continent for the possibility of the world superstar performing on the India grounds seems ever so close. 

Details about the draw

In the draw conducted on August 15 in Kuala Lumpur, Al Nassr are Group D with FC Goa, Al Zawraa of Iraq and FC Istiklol of Tajikistan. It is the most exciting and at the same time the most stressful moment in the life of FC Goa. Their entry into the group stage through swatting Omani sponsored club Al Seeb Club in the preliminary round in a 2-1 match has seen then earn a ticket into the preliminary round where they beat Omani sponsored club Al Seeb Club in a 2-1 match with Dejan Drazic and Javier Siverio on the score sheet.

Indian football may be experiencing the highest profile match ever in case Ronaldo is healthy and takes the field. Both the experts and fans cannot wait to know whether CR7 will go as far as Goa-or at least play at least against the Indian players in the competition.

But Is he really coming to India? 

Nevertheless, not every hope is unlimited. The rumour is that Ronaldo, in his Al Nassr contract, has a clause that will enable him to opt out of away fixtures in AFC Champions League Two, this might be the end of all hopes of his presence in Goa. However, these reports are not yet confirmed locally though it is inspiring to note that scientists believe that it is possible.

The prospect has nevertheless caused a lot of hype. The fans of football lovingly remember the legends who have visited India some of them, such as Pele, Maradona and even Lionel Messi who came here in 2012. Is Ronaldo likely to be the next big star to tread Indian soil?

Besides the Ronaldo element, the Indian appearance on AFC tournaments is changing. FC Goa, after beating Jamshedpur 3-0 in the final, won the 2025 Super Cup (Kalinga Super Cup), and thereby qualified for the second preliminary round of the AFC Champions League. Mohun Bagan Super Giant, ISL Shield winners, officially join competition as well as Goa, a landmark in Indian football at the continental level.

Also Read: Real Madrid’s Latest Signing, Lionel Messi Is ‘The Best Player In The World’

Tags: ACL 2al nassrcristiano ronaldoFC Goa

RELATED News

New Coach, New Vibe: Khalid Jamil Assembles 22 Players For Bengaluru Bootcamp
NFL Stars React To Taylor Swift’s Game-Changing Debut At Chiefs Match
Barcelona Earn 11 Million Euros as Sporting CP Finalize Full Ownership of Trincao
Kingsley Coman Gets Recruited By Cristiano Ronaldo, Saudi Arabia’s New Super Attack Emerges
Anti Discrimination Alert Triggered Mid Match At Anfield

LATEST NEWS

Supreme Court’s Stray Dog Ban Ignites Monali Thakur’s Breakdown, ‘Human Race Ko Itna Entitlement Milta Kaha Se hai’
Global Inflation Crisis: 10 Countries With the Worst Inflation in 2025
‘A Conspiracy Is Being Hatched…..’: Karnataka DY CM DK Shivakumar On Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case
IMD Predicts Heavy Rains In Telangana, CM Revanth Reddy Puts State On High Alert
‘Long and Substantive’: Zelenskyy, Trump Align on Next Steps for Ukraine Peace
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Slams PM Modi For Praising RSS In His I-Day Speech
Did Congress Underestimate Muhammad Ali Jinnah? NCERT’s New Partition Lessons Spark Debate
Will Monday’s Market Surprise Investors? What To Expect From The Stock Rally On August 18, 2025
Ukraine In Support Of ‘Trilateral’ Meeting With US, Russia? Here’s What Zelenskyy Said
Why Malaika Arora Cannot Take The ‘Liberty’ Of Retiring? Actress Reveals, “I felt I Was In A Situation…”
Cristiano Ronaldo In Goa? Al Nassr Meets FC Goa In Group Stage Clash

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Cristiano Ronaldo In Goa? Al Nassr Meets FC Goa In Group Stage Clash

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Cristiano Ronaldo In Goa? Al Nassr Meets FC Goa In Group Stage Clash
Cristiano Ronaldo In Goa? Al Nassr Meets FC Goa In Group Stage Clash
Cristiano Ronaldo In Goa? Al Nassr Meets FC Goa In Group Stage Clash
Cristiano Ronaldo In Goa? Al Nassr Meets FC Goa In Group Stage Clash

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?