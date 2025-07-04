Live Tv
Home > Sports > Nico Williams Transfer Saga: Long Term Deal At Athletic Till 2035

Nico Williams Transfer Saga: Long Term Deal At Athletic Till 2035

The announcement that Nico Williams, a top transfer target, has extended his contract with the Basque club until 2035 shocked Barcelona.

July 4, 2025

Nico Williams of Athletic Club has snubbed Barcelona for the second consecutive year after agreeing to a new contract with the Basque team. It appeared that the 22-year-old would join the Catalan team this summer following weeks of intense negotiations between Barcelona and the player’s team. Los Leones has now offered the Spanish winger a 10-year contract.

What went wrong?

Athletic Club unexpectedly revealed on Friday morning that Williams has inked a new deal with his boyhood team. According to sources, the Catalan team had reached a personal agreement with Williams, and the 22-year-old was anticipated to be revealed as a new Barcelona player in the upcoming weeks. The Spain international has committed to San Mames for a whopping ten years, through the summer of 2035.

And this is what Nico said: “My heart is the most important factor to me when making decisions. This is my home, where I want to be with my people. “Aupa Athletic!”

According to Athletic, Williams’ release clause, which was apparently set at €58 million, will increase by more than 50% as a result of the contract extension. Barcelona’s summer window ambitions will be severely harmed by the news. Williams was their top transfer target, but he turned down a move to Catalunya once more, so the team will have to explore elsewhere.

On X, Fabrizio Romano stated “Barcelona deal OFF due to registration issues.”

However, it looks like Chelsea has been approved to recruit Marc Casadó from Barcelona this summer. Before establishing himself as a mainstay under Hansi Flick, the 21-year-old midfielder was briefly linked to a move to Stamford Bridge. Casadó made 23 appearances in La Liga last season, contributing three assists and one goal. His contract at Camp Nou expires in June 2028. Before sustaining a ligament injury in March, the Spain international was a vital member of the team, protecting the backline. Barcelona executives are huge supporters of the young player, but they don’t think he’ll start next season, so they might be willing to cash in, according to Spanish publication Sport. Casadó has ‘gotten the eye’ of numerous Premier League clubs, including Chelsea, the source states.

Tags: Athletic ClubBarcelonaNico WilliamsTransfer news
