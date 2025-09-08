LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Nitish Kumar Congratulates Indian Men's Hockey Team For Asia Cup 2025 Victory, Team Also Qualifies For World Cup 2026

Nitish Kumar Congratulates Indian Men's Hockey Team For Asia Cup 2025 Victory, Team Also Qualifies For World Cup 2026

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday congratulated the Indian men's hockey team for winning the Asia Cup 2025 held in Bihar's Rajgir. He lauded the victory, saying the ‘glorious victory’ has made the whole nation proud.

Nitish Kumar Congratulates Indian Men's Hockey Team For Asia Cup 2025 Victory, Team Also Qualifies For World Cup 2026 (Photo Posted By PM Modi's X handle)
Nitish Kumar Congratulates Indian Men's Hockey Team For Asia Cup 2025 Victory, Team Also Qualifies For World Cup 2026 (Photo Posted By PM Modi's X handle)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: September 8, 2025 05:04:59 IST

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday congratulated the Indian men’s hockey team for winning the Asia Cup 2025 held in Bihar’s Rajgir.

He lauded the victory, saying the ‘glorious victory’ has made the whole nation proud.

In a post on X, Mr Kumar wrote, “A glorious victory for India! Heartiest congratulations to Team India on their spectacular victory over Korea in the Hero Asia Cup 2025, held at the State Sports Academy-cum-Bihar Sports University campus in Rajgir. This glorious win has once again made the nation proud.”

“The Government of Bihar took every measure to provide the best possible facilities, ensuring the comfort of all teams. I believe all the players will carry back cherished memories of Bihar’s warmth and hospitality. My special appreciation to Hockey India, the Department of Sports and the Bihar State Sports Authority for organising such a great tournament, “He added.

India on Sunday won the Men’s Asia Cup 2025, defeating defending champions South Korea by 4-1 after a gap of eight years. With this victory, India also qualified for the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026, which will be held in the Netherlands and Belgium.

In the final, for India, Dilpreet Singh (2), Sukhjeet Singh (1) and Amit Rohidas (1) scored the goals, while Son Dain scored South Korea’s only goal of the match.
This was India’s fourth win at the Asia Cup. Their last triumph came in 2017 in Dhaka. The previous triumphs came for India in 2003, 2007 and 2017.  

To claim the title, in 2003, India beat Pakistan 4-2 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. In 2017, India beat South Korea 7–2 in Chennai, India. And the third one India won, beating Malaysia 2–1 in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

PM Modi Also Congratulated Team India For the Asia Cup Hockey Victory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Men’s Hockey Team for winning the Asia Cup in Rajgir. Taking to the X, PM Modi wrote, “Congratulations to our Men’s Hockey Team for their splendid win in the Asia Cup 2025 held in Rajgir, Bihar. This win is even more special because they have defeated the defending champions, South Korea.”

“I would also like to appreciate the Government and people of Bihar, whose efforts have ensured Rajgir hosted a brilliant tournament and has become a vibrant sporting hub, “He added.

Following the historic win, Hockey India announced Rs 3 lakh to each player and Rs 1.5 lakh to the supporting staff.

ALSO READ: India’s Win At Asia Cup: A Road To the Hockey World Cup 2026, A Complete Breakdown

Nitish Kumar Congratulates Indian Men’s Hockey Team For Asia Cup 2025 Victory, Team Also Qualifies For World Cup 2026

QUICK LINKS