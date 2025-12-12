Nitish Kumar Reddy Cleans Up RCB Star Batter To Complete Hattrick In SMAT Fixture | WATCH

All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy who is not currently a part of the Indian team for the South Africa T20Is bagged a brilliant hattrick in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy fixture for Andhra against Madhya Pradesh. Chasing a small total of 113, MP were rattled in the third over after the right-hander scalped three wickets on the trot.

Nitish first cleaned up wicket-keeper batter and opener Harsh Gawali and then followed it with Harpreet Singh Bhatia’s dismissal. Reddy then completed his hattrick after captain Rajat Patidar played an outside off stump ball on to his wickets and was undone on the very first delivery. The medium-pacer eventually returned with figures of 3/17 in 3 overs.

🚨 𝗛𝗔𝗧-𝗧𝗥𝗜𝗖𝗞 𝗔𝗟𝗘𝗥𝗧 🚨 Moment of sheer brilliance by Nitish Kumar Reddy as he completed a superb hat-trick against Madhya Pradesh in the Super League Stage in Pune 👏#SMAT | @IDFCFIRSTBank | @NKReddy07 pic.twitter.com/3iv0wo1kFI — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 12, 2025

Though, his bowling efforts went in vain as Rishabh Chauhan and Rahul Batham made sure that the team goes over the line. While Rishabh struck 47 off 43, Batham was unbeaten at 35 off 32.

Earlier, Tripuresh Singh and Shivam Shukla thoroughly dominated the Andhra batting unit as they were bundled out for 112. Tripuresh picked up three wickets for 31 runs in 4 overs. On the other side, Shukla had four scalps to his name for just 23 runs in 4 overs.

For Andhra, it was KS Bharat who top-scored with 39 off 31. Nitish scored 25 off 27.

