Comex silver all-time high latest india news Asia Cup U19 bcci 2026 FIFA World Cup indian football crisis business news birthright citizenship 2026 IPO
Home > Sports > From Arshdeep Singh To Bhuvneshwar Kumar, These Star Bowlers Are Leading Wicket Takers In India vs South Africa T20Is, Check Full List

India left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh tops the list with most number of wickets in India vs South Africa T20Is.

Arshdeep Singh. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: December 12, 2025 15:26:53 IST

India and South Africa are locking horns in a five-match T20I series presently. While India won the first match by a massive margin of 101 runs, the Proteas made a roaring comeback in the second to win the match by 51 runs and level the series 1-1. 
Now, the two sides will meet in Dharamsala for the next fixture. 

Arshdeep Singh created an unwanted record during the course of the second match when he bowled a total of 7 wides in one over. But the left-arm pacer is sitting at the helm in the bowlers tally of most wickets during India vs South Africa T20Is. Here’s a look at the top five bowlers. 

Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh might have had a forgettable outing in the second match of the series against South Africa but tops the list for bowlers with most wickets in India vs South Africa T20Is. The left-arm bowler has picked up a total of 20 wickets in  12 matches at an economy rate of 9.35. 

Varun Chakravarthy

Next in the list is Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy who has a total of 16 wickets in 6 matches to his name. The right-handed bowler has given away runs at an economy of 8.08 and has an impressive average of 11.62. 

Keshav Maharaj 

South Africa’s left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj is at number three in the list. In 16 matches that he has played, Maharaj has 15 wickets to his name at an economy of 8.80. 

Lung Ngidi 

South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi has played 7 matches where he has bagged 15 wickets at an economy of 9.35, averaging 14.13. 

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Known for his swing bowling, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has 14 scalps in 12 games to his name at a scintillating economy rate of 6.69. 

First published on: Dec 12, 2025 3:26 PM IST
Tags: arshdeep singhBhuvneshwar KumarIndia vs South Africakeshav maharajVarun Chakravarthy

