No Entry For Fans? Virat Kohli’s Vijay Hazare Clash At Chinnaswamy Stadium May Be Behind Closed Doors

Virat Kohli taking part in domestic white ball cricket after a long wait. He has come back looking to play for Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru the first in over ten years. The excellent batsman has been allowed by the Delhi and District Cricket Association along with wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant to participate in the tourney for a few matches, thus bringing a lot of star power to the local tournament.

Why Can’t Fans Watch Virat Kohli In Vijay Hazare Clash At Chinnaswamy Stadium?

Nevertheless, the question of whether or not the fans will be able to come to the stadium during Kohli’s match has not been answered yet, since the permission for the spectator access from the government authorities is still awaited. At the heart of this uncertainty lies a tragic incident which occurred during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL victory celebration when a stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium in June 2025 claimed 11 lives and injured several others. The event was thereafter banned for a certain period and its review was made stringent, with authorities and the Karnataka government giving a close watch on the safety of the stadium and crowd management protocols before deciding on the reopening of the area for spectators. A special committee comprising police and safety officials has been created to decide the fate of matches with regard to the attendance of fans, considering the logistics and security issues for star players like Kohli.

A variety of reports are indicating that a limited number of spectators might be allowed partially in the stands, perhaps a few thousand fans, while the authorities are making reviews on the developments and compliance measures. However, the final decision has not been arrived at yet. The result will determine the experience of the cricket fans who are waiting for the opportunity to watch Kohli at Chinnaswamy again, but at the moment the situation is that the matches are to be held with limited or no spectators unless explicit permission from the government and police is granted.

