LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Odisha wrestlers DOJ crime news today Assam CM Bill Clinton bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour H-1B renewal Odisha wrestlers DOJ crime news today Assam CM Bill Clinton bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour H-1B renewal Odisha wrestlers DOJ crime news today Assam CM Bill Clinton bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour H-1B renewal Odisha wrestlers DOJ crime news today Assam CM Bill Clinton bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour H-1B renewal
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Odisha wrestlers DOJ crime news today Assam CM Bill Clinton bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour H-1B renewal Odisha wrestlers DOJ crime news today Assam CM Bill Clinton bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour H-1B renewal Odisha wrestlers DOJ crime news today Assam CM Bill Clinton bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour H-1B renewal Odisha wrestlers DOJ crime news today Assam CM Bill Clinton bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour H-1B renewal
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > No Entry For Fans? Virat Kohli’s Vijay Hazare Clash At Chinnaswamy Stadium May Be Behind Closed Doors

No Entry For Fans? Virat Kohli’s Vijay Hazare Clash At Chinnaswamy Stadium May Be Behind Closed Doors

A variety of reports are indicating that a limited number of spectators might be allowed partially in the stands, perhaps a few thousand fans, while the authorities are making reviews on the developments and compliance measures for Virat Kohli In Vijay Hazare Clash At Chinnaswamy Stadium.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 23, 2025 12:16:24 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

No Entry For Fans? Virat Kohli’s Vijay Hazare Clash At Chinnaswamy Stadium May Be Behind Closed Doors

Virat Kohli taking part in domestic white ball cricket after a long wait. He has come back looking to play for Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru the first in over ten years. The excellent batsman has been allowed by the Delhi and District Cricket Association along with wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant to participate in the tourney for a few matches, thus bringing a lot of star power to the local tournament.

You Might Be Interested In

Why Can’t Fans Watch Virat Kohli In Vijay Hazare Clash At Chinnaswamy Stadium?

Nevertheless, the question of whether or not the fans will be able to come to the stadium during Kohli’s match has not been answered yet, since the permission for the spectator access from the government authorities is still awaited. At the heart of this uncertainty lies a tragic incident which occurred during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL victory celebration when a stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium in June 2025 claimed 11 lives and injured several others. The event was thereafter banned for a certain period and its review was made stringent, with authorities and the Karnataka government giving a close watch on the safety of the stadium and crowd management protocols before deciding on the reopening of the area for spectators. A special committee comprising police and safety officials has been created to decide the fate of matches with regard to the attendance of fans, considering the logistics and security issues for star players like Kohli.

Virat Kohli In Vijay Hazare Clash At Chinnaswamy Stadium

A variety of reports are indicating that a limited number of spectators might be allowed partially in the stands, perhaps a few thousand fans, while the authorities are making reviews on the developments and compliance measures. However, the final decision has not been arrived at yet. The result will determine the experience of the cricket fans who are waiting for the opportunity to watch Kohli at Chinnaswamy again, but at the moment the situation is that the matches are to be held with limited or no spectators unless explicit permission from the government and police is granted.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: BCCI Announces Huge Pay Hike For Domestic Women Cricketers After World Cup Win, Senior Players Will Earn…

First published on: Dec 23, 2025 12:16 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In

RELATED News

‘No Tickets? Sit Near Toilets’: Odisha Athletes’ Shocking Train Ordeal Video Goes Viral, Sparks Outrage On Social Media

Smriti Mandhana Becomes Second Batter to Score 4,000 WT20I Runs; Check Top 5 Highest Run-Scorers in Women’s T20Is

Australia’s Captaincy Hopes Hit As Pat Cummins Misses Last Two Ashes Tests

From Earning Rs 1000 To Equal Pay: How Indian Women’s Cricket Fees Evolved

BCCI Announces Huge Pay Hike For Domestic Women Cricketers After World Cup Win, Senior Players Will Earn…

LATEST NEWS

‘His Words Carry No Weight In India’: BJP Leaders Launch Scathing Attacks On Rahul Gandhi Over Remarks Made During Germany Visit

Ikkis Review: Agastya Nanda’s Bold Performance Shines Amid Twists, Leaves Fans Excited And Curious For More

Alcohol Now Allowed In Gujarat? Dry State Eases Liquor Consumption Rules For Outsiders, Foreign Nationals In GIFT City

Cobrapost Investigation Lootwallahs: Questions About Corporate Governance In India

No Entry For Fans? Virat Kohli’s Vijay Hazare Clash At Chinnaswamy Stadium May Be Behind Closed Doors

Epstein Suicide Video: What Is Trump Hiding? DOJ Releases Chilling 12-Second Clip, Then Deletes It In A Hurry

Royal Legacy Meets Luxury: Billionaire Natasha Poonawalla Owns A Rs 126 Crore Rare Pink Diamond Ring That Once Belonged To The Queen Of France

How to Style Cargo Pants: 5 Looks Stolen from Bollywood’s Best

Is Bigg Boss 19 Fame Tanya Mittal Getting Married In February 2026? Everything We Know

Kisan Diwas 2025 Wishes: 50+ Heartfelt Messages, Quotes and Captions to Honour India’s Farmers

No Entry For Fans? Virat Kohli’s Vijay Hazare Clash At Chinnaswamy Stadium May Be Behind Closed Doors

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

No Entry For Fans? Virat Kohli’s Vijay Hazare Clash At Chinnaswamy Stadium May Be Behind Closed Doors

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

No Entry For Fans? Virat Kohli’s Vijay Hazare Clash At Chinnaswamy Stadium May Be Behind Closed Doors
No Entry For Fans? Virat Kohli’s Vijay Hazare Clash At Chinnaswamy Stadium May Be Behind Closed Doors
No Entry For Fans? Virat Kohli’s Vijay Hazare Clash At Chinnaswamy Stadium May Be Behind Closed Doors
No Entry For Fans? Virat Kohli’s Vijay Hazare Clash At Chinnaswamy Stadium May Be Behind Closed Doors

QUICK LINKS