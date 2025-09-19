No rule for post-match handshakes, says former umpire Anil Chaudhary

New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): Former international umpire Anil Chaudhary suggested that the PCB’s recent controversies, including the Asia Cup boycott threat, issues with ICC match referee Andy Pycroft, and the handshake row with Team India, were attempts to shift the narrative after Pakistan’s loss to India in the tournament.

Chaudhary noted that there’s no ICC rule mandating post-match handshakes, believing the controversy was unnecessarily created and entirely avoidable.

While speaking to ANI, Anil Chaudhary said, “I think that after losing the match, it was a part of turning things around. Otherwise, in any law book, in any ICC’s playing conditions, there is nothing in writing. I understand the shakehand controversy you are referring to, the handshake started about 15-20 years ago. The captain used to shake hands before. So, I think all that is unnecessarily created, and there is no need for it.”

The controversy erupted when India opted to eschew shaking hands with Pakistan players after securing an imposing 7-wicket win in the rivalry clash in Dubai on Sunday at the ongoing Asia Cup.

Pakistan swiftly responded and expressed its disappointment by withdrawing from the post-match presentation. India’s stance was linked to the strained relations between the two nations in the wake of the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, during which 26 tourists were killed on April 22 by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists.

The handshake imbroglio escalated after PCB lodged a complaint against Pycroft and accused him of violating the ICC Code of Conduct and the MCC laws relating to the spirit of cricket. However, the International Cricket Council (ICC) blatantly refused to entertain Pakistan’s request. In response, the PCB threatened to pull out of their do-or-die fixture against the UAE.

Chaudhary suggested that those who lodged complaints knew it was a futile exercise, suggesting they were aware that nothing would come of it.

“I think the people who complained also knew that there was no point in doing this in the field. And you can’t do this. I don’t know who their administrators were, what they did, but by doing this, they will know that nothing is going to happen,” he added.

On Wednesday, a new drama ensued in Dubai during the ongoing Asia Cup after the Pakistan team refused to leave the team hotel in the Marina area for its must-win fixture against the UAE.

Pakistan’s act was a clear response to their demand for the removal of the match referee, Andy Pycroft, which the ICC denied. Pakistan got the clearance from the management and eventually arrived at the stadium, but the game had to be delayed by an hour.

Pakistan cancelled the pre-match press conference on Tuesday, but held a practice session before their clash against the UAE. Pakistan’s decision was directly linked to its unhappiness with Pycroft, whom the PCB demanded be removed. Pakistan also skipped the post-match presentation after their clash in the ongoing T20 Asia Cup against India.

Chaudhary lauded Andy Pycroft, describing him as a seasoned ICC elite panel referee with a stellar track record and a well-known former Zimbabwean player of high repute.

“All these are unnecessary things. He is a seasoned and old referee from the ICC elite panel. He is a very well-known player of Zimbabwe, and his track record is so good,” he concluded. (ANI)

