No rule for post-match handshakes, says former umpire Anil Chaudhary
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
adani group Beijing Abu Dhabi arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul adani group Beijing Abu Dhabi arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul adani group Beijing Abu Dhabi arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul adani group Beijing Abu Dhabi arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
adani group Beijing Abu Dhabi arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul adani group Beijing Abu Dhabi arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul adani group Beijing Abu Dhabi arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul adani group Beijing Abu Dhabi arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > No rule for post-match handshakes, says former umpire Anil Chaudhary

No rule for post-match handshakes, says former umpire Anil Chaudhary

No rule for post-match handshakes, says former umpire Anil Chaudhary

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 19, 2025 03:11:07 IST

New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): Former international umpire Anil Chaudhary suggested that the PCB’s recent controversies, including the Asia Cup boycott threat, issues with ICC match referee Andy Pycroft, and the handshake row with Team India, were attempts to shift the narrative after Pakistan’s loss to India in the tournament.

Chaudhary noted that there’s no ICC rule mandating post-match handshakes, believing the controversy was unnecessarily created and entirely avoidable.

While speaking to ANI, Anil Chaudhary said, “I think that after losing the match, it was a part of turning things around. Otherwise, in any law book, in any ICC’s playing conditions, there is nothing in writing. I understand the shakehand controversy you are referring to, the handshake started about 15-20 years ago. The captain used to shake hands before. So, I think all that is unnecessarily created, and there is no need for it.”

The controversy erupted when India opted to eschew shaking hands with Pakistan players after securing an imposing 7-wicket win in the rivalry clash in Dubai on Sunday at the ongoing Asia Cup.

Pakistan swiftly responded and expressed its disappointment by withdrawing from the post-match presentation. India’s stance was linked to the strained relations between the two nations in the wake of the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, during which 26 tourists were killed on April 22 by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists.

The handshake imbroglio escalated after PCB lodged a complaint against Pycroft and accused him of violating the ICC Code of Conduct and the MCC laws relating to the spirit of cricket. However, the International Cricket Council (ICC) blatantly refused to entertain Pakistan’s request. In response, the PCB threatened to pull out of their do-or-die fixture against the UAE.

Chaudhary suggested that those who lodged complaints knew it was a futile exercise, suggesting they were aware that nothing would come of it.

“I think the people who complained also knew that there was no point in doing this in the field. And you can’t do this. I don’t know who their administrators were, what they did, but by doing this, they will know that nothing is going to happen,” he added.

On Wednesday, a new drama ensued in Dubai during the ongoing Asia Cup after the Pakistan team refused to leave the team hotel in the Marina area for its must-win fixture against the UAE.

Pakistan’s act was a clear response to their demand for the removal of the match referee, Andy Pycroft, which the ICC denied. Pakistan got the clearance from the management and eventually arrived at the stadium, but the game had to be delayed by an hour.

Pakistan cancelled the pre-match press conference on Tuesday, but held a practice session before their clash against the UAE. Pakistan’s decision was directly linked to its unhappiness with Pycroft, whom the PCB demanded be removed. Pakistan also skipped the post-match presentation after their clash in the ongoing T20 Asia Cup against India.

Chaudhary lauded Andy Pycroft, describing him as a seasoned ICC elite panel referee with a stellar track record and a well-known former Zimbabwean player of high repute.

“All these are unnecessary things. He is a seasoned and old referee from the ICC elite panel. He is a very well-known player of Zimbabwe, and his track record is so good,” he concluded. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: anil-chaudharyAsia Cupcricket controversiesicc-refereeicc-rulesindia vs pakistanpakistan cricketpcb-issuespost-match-handshake

RELATED News

Nicholas Pooran sanctioned for level 1 offence in CPL Eliminator
"Team focused on showcasing good cricket against India": Oman wicketkeeper/batter Vinayak Shukla
"One learns a lot when he's not playing": Kuldeep Yadav on his return to playing XI during Asia Cup
Tickets live with launch of Women's T20 World Cup 2026 film
Asia Cup: Afghanistan wins toss, opts to bat against Sri Lanka

LATEST NEWS

"Satyamev Jayate" Swami Brahmaviharidas welcomes US decision to close investigation on BAPS
Critical minerals at the centre of India's mining push, say industry leaders
No rule for post-match handshakes, says former umpire Anil Chaudhary
J-K: Anantnag Police attaches immovable property under Narco-Terror case
Trump says US trying to reclaim Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan
"No violation of listing agreement," rules SEBI on Hindenburg's allegations against Adani group, disposes proceedings
"Withdraw cap limiting compensation for crop damage": Sukhbir Singh Badal
Indian Envoy Kwatra, Pentagon's Colby review bilateral defence cooperation
"I'm thrilled to be back": Matthew Lillard on his return in 'Scream 7'
Ozzy Osbourne documentary trailer pays emotional tribute to singer's journey, final days, music and more
No rule for post-match handshakes, says former umpire Anil Chaudhary

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

No rule for post-match handshakes, says former umpire Anil Chaudhary

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

No rule for post-match handshakes, says former umpire Anil Chaudhary
No rule for post-match handshakes, says former umpire Anil Chaudhary
No rule for post-match handshakes, says former umpire Anil Chaudhary
No rule for post-match handshakes, says former umpire Anil Chaudhary

QUICK LINKS