Noa Essengue’s Summer League Surge: Chicago Bulls Rookie Making Waves

The Chicago Bulls knew selecting French basketball player Noa Essengue at No. 12 in the 2025 National Basketball League (NBA) Draft was a long-term investment. At just 18 years old and the second-youngest player in the class, the raw but explosive forward arrived with questions, but also upside.

His Summer League debut did little to ease concerns. Essengue finished with just 5 points, 7 turnovers, and a staggering -32 plus-minus. He looked lost, rushed, and physically outmatched.

A Rookie Reset

However, to his credit, Noa Essengue didn’t shrink from the moment. Instead, he offered a blunt, self-aware assessment saying, “I need to improve everything. That’s basketball. I know it’s going to be physical.”

The very next game, he flipped the narrative. In just 19 minutes against Sacramento, Essengue tallied 12 points and 10 rebounds before leaving early with a quad contusion. From the jump, he was active and aggressive, cleaning the glass, drawing contact, and making high-energy plays on both ends.

He followed that up with a breakout against the Pacers, scoring 21 points on 7-of-14 shooting and 4-of-4 from the line. He looked far more composed and purposeful, committing just one turnover and playing with the kind of poise rarely seen in teenage prospects.

Flashes Worth Betting On

What’s impressed most isn’t just his production, it’s his mentality. Despite early stumbles and a still-developing offensive game, Essengue has played with confidence and a clear willingness to grow. He isn’t afraid to shoot (even hoisting eight threes in Game 3), challenge defenders, or absorb contact at the rim. He’s still raw, no doubt. But in three short games, he’s shown the most important early trait a rookie can offer: resilience. For every mistake, whether it’s a poster dunk or a goaltending miscue, he’s bounced back smarter and stronger.

Noa Essengue may not be ready for a big NBA role yet, and expectations should stay grounded. But these flashes of energy, effort, and adaptability are exactly what the Bulls were hoping to see.

The Summer League isn’t about perfection, it’s about promise and so far, Noa Essengue is delivering just that.

