Home > Sports > Not Just Abrar Ahmed! 3 Pakistani Cricketers Kavya Maran Also Bid For in The Hundred Auction 2026

It wasn't just Abrar Ahmed! The Hundred 2026 auction reveals Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Leeds also placed bids for other three prominent Pakistani cricketers. Dive into the franchise's aggressive strategy to sign Pakistani talent despite the massive social media backlash and account suspension in India.

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: March 13, 2026 18:08:27 IST

The auction room in London for the 2026 edition of The Hundred witnessed a historic shift in franchise strategy that has sent ripples across India and a huge backlash. While the headline news remains the successful USD 255,000 (£190,000) signing of mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed by Sunrisers Leeds, new reports reveal that the Indian-owned franchise’s interest in Pakistani talent was far more expansive.

Owner Kavya Maran, alongside coach Daniel Vettori, reportedly raised the paddle for three other prominent Pakistani cricketers, signaling a clear intent to prioritize performance over the long-standing “shadow ban” that has typically seen IPL-owned teams avoid players from across the border.

1. Saim Ayub

The young, stylish opener Saim Ayub was among the high-value targets for Sunrisers Leeds. Known for his “no-look” scoop shots and aggressive Powerplay batting, Ayub entered the auction with the highest possible base price of £100,000. Maran’s franchise was reportedly involved in the early rounds of bidding for the left-hander, seeking a dynamic partner for Harry Brook. However, as the price escalated, Leeds eventually stepped back to preserve their purse for their bowling department.

2. Usman Tariq

While Abrar Ahmed was the marquee spin acquisition, Sunrisers Leeds also showed significant interest in Usman Tariq. The spinner has been a rising star in the T20 circuit, recently making waves for Pakistan with his unique action. Leeds was reportedly engaged in a brief bidding war for Tariq before he was ultimately snapped up by Birmingham Phoenix for £140,000. The franchise’s pursuit of Tariq further confirms Vettori’s strategy to build a squad centered around unorthodox “mystery” spin.

3. Faheem Ashraf

The experienced all-rounder Faheem Ashraf was the third name that saw interest from the Sunrisers table. With a base price of £50,000, Ashraf was viewed as a potential “value buy” who could provide balance with his medium-pace and lower-order hitting. Sources from the auction indicate that Leeds placed an initial bid for Ashraf to test the waters, though they did not follow through once the bidding surpassed their internal valuation for an overseas all-rounder.

A New Strategic Frontier

These aggressive moves in the auction room prove that the signing of Abrar Ahmed was not an isolated incident but part of a broader, performance-driven blueprint. By bidding for Ayub, Tariq, and Ashraf, Kavya Maran has demonstrated that the Sunrisers brand is willing to take calculated risks to build a winning team in the English market. 

First published on: Mar 13, 2026 6:08 PM IST
