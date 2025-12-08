Not Virat Kohli Or Babar Azam, This Indian Cricketer Is Most Searched Athlete In Pakistan, Vaibhav Suryavanshi Tops The List In India

It is a surprising trend of the year as the most searched cricketer in Pakistan was Indian opener Abhishek Sharma. He was ranked top in the list of most searched Pakistani athletes and was the only non-Pakistani to feature in the top five.

His popularity is on the increase in a year whereby India is leading Pakistan in the field.

In 2025, India and Pakistan competed in four matches and participated in major tournaments, and India won all of them. India also won its second clean sheet (3-0) in the Asia Cup after winning Pakistan in a champions trophy.

Such good performance led to the increased interest surrounding young Indian cricketers.

In the meantime, 14-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi was the most searched sports person in India and sixth world wide, an all time high in the career of the teenage cricketer.

Abhishek Sharma tops search trends in Pakistan

The popularity of Abhishek Sharma rose on the shoulders of his good performance in the 2025 Asia Cup in which he won the title of Player of the Tournament. The 25 years old opener made 314 runs in seven matches and this was more than any other player he broke 32 fours and 19 sixes as well. He has even struck three half-centuries.

There was also a buzz around him with his argument with the bowlers of the Pakistan team Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf happening on the field.

The other cricketers who were the most-searched in Pakistan after Abhishek included Hasan Nawaz, Irfan Khan Niazi, Sahibzada Farhan and Muhammad Abbas.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi is the most searched athlete in India

Vaibhav Suryavanshi was the most prominent breakout star of the year at the age of 14. He was named the most searched personality in India and sixth most searched athlete in the world. He has achieved so much in IPL 2025, T20 cricket, and Under-19 cricket that has led to his rapid rise.

Vaibhav signed with Rajasthan Royals in 1.1 crore at the age of 14, becoming the youngest player to sign in the history of IPL, he became the youngest to record a century in T20 cricket. He has done this record against Gujarat Titans.

He hit 32 balls in 100 in the Rising Stars Asia Cup that he played against UAE, 15 sixes and 11 fours.

Other upcoming giants in Google Trends 2025

The second position in India was taken up by Priyanshu Arya following Vaibhav. He represented Delhi and Punjab Kings in IPL in the domestic game and made an impact of 475 runs in 17 matches.

Abhishek Sharma was the only player to make third in the list of India after scoring a 12-ball fifty in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

