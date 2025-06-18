Live Tv
Search
Live TV
Home > Sports > Not Virat Kohli or Steve Smith: Pujara Picks Best Spin Player In Cricket

Not Virat Kohli or Steve Smith: Pujara Picks Best Spin Player In Cricket

In a video posted by ESPNcricinfo on social media, Pujara faced some tough choices while picking out a player who is a better spin player than him. After a couple of names passed by, England's talismanic batter Joe Root's name popped up, and Pujara had one word to describe it: "Maybe".

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: June 18, 2025 19:12:41 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

India’s seasoned batter Cheteshwar Pujara picked out former Pakistan maestro Younis Khan as the player who can play spinners better than him, ahead of modern-day stars including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson and others in the Test format.

In a video posted by ESPNcricinfo on social media, Pujara faced some tough choices while picking out a player who is a better spin player than him. After a couple of names passed by, England’s talismanic batter Joe Root’s name popped up, and Pujara had one word to describe it: “Maybe”.

Pujara was then tested by Virat Kohli’s name to which he replied, “I would say par, in terms of stats, his numbers suggest that he is a good player of spin.”

Australia’s Steve Smith and New Zealand’s Williamson’s names were not enough to sway Pujara’s mind, and he said, “They have scored runs against India; the numbers are good. It is hard to compare myself when it comes to spin, but they are good players.”

Finally, when Younis Khan’s name came up, Pujara admitted, “I would have to say he is better than me.”

Younis regularly tormented spinners in red-ball format with his impeccable technique and swashbuckling strokeplay. He mustered up 4449 runs in 151 innings at a stellar average of 75.40 while losing his wicket 59 times.

Virat managed 3938 runs in 151 innings and maintained an average of 55.46 while striking at 57.03. His contemporary Steve Smith has conjured 4083 runs in 161 innings at 60.94 and has lost his wicket on 67 occasions.

On the other hand, Kane Williamson has 3784 runs under his belt at 65.24 and has been dismissed 58 times in 134 innings. England’s highest run-getter in Tests, Joe Root, boasts 4957 runs, averaging 60.45 in 209 innings and has lost his wicket 82 times in the process. 

-ANI

ALSO READ: After Operation Sindoor: India Women To Face Pakistan In Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Opener

Tags: cheteshwar pujarasteve smithvirat kohli’
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

How Has Rishabh Pant Altered His Batting Stance For England Tests? India Vice-Captain Reveals
India Launches ‘Operation Sindhu’ To Evacuate Indian Citizens Amid Iran-Israel Conflict
“We’ve Learned How To Live With This”: Keren Daka Reflects on Civilian Life In Israel-Iran War | NewsX Exclusive
Iran Warns Trump, Says US Intervention Will Bring ‘Irreparable Damage’
This Is How ChatGPT Helped Narayana Murthy To Write Speeches Faster
BCCI In Trouble: Bombay High Court Directs Board To Pay Rs 538 Crore, Here’s Why
Sedentary Lifestyles and Fast Food: Growing Threats to Kidney Health in Millennials and Gen Z
World Milk Day 2025: Is Your Milk a Hidden Health Hazard?
US President Trump Claims He Stopped War Between India and Pakistan, Calls Modi ‘Fantastic’
Israel Will Not Rest Until Iran’s Nuclear And Missile Programs Are Dismantled: Ex-NSA Yaakov Amidror | NewsX Exclusive

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?