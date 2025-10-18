LIVE TV
Home > Sports > 'Nothing Has Changed' Shubman Gill On Leading Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma In India vs Australia ODIs

New ODI captain Shubman Gill will face the challenge of filling in the position of Rohit Sharma yet he will not ignore the advice of the older players such as Virat Kohli. A team player and continuum, Gill strives to combine both youth and experience in order to steer India towards success.

Indian Team Captain Shubman Gill With Australian Team Captain Mitchell Marsh. (Image Credit: BCCI via X)
Indian Team Captain Shubman Gill With Australian Team Captain Mitchell Marsh. (Image Credit: BCCI via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 18, 2025 13:36:05 IST

The new appointed ODI India captain, Shubman Gill is currently undergoing training to take the India team on the next series against Australia on October 19, 2025. Replacing Rohit Sharma, Gill acknowledges that there is a lot of responsibility involved with the job. He also openly accepts the fact that he has big shoes to fill the feet of his predecessors.

Shubman Gill On Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli 

The weight of its burden may be great, however, Gill claims that he has not altered his working relations with senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. He emphasizes that everything is the same as it was in the past and that is very handy, continuity and support in the team. Almost at the beginning of the year, Gill embarked on the leadership career when he was appointed Test captain after Rohit stepped down due to his retirement out of the format. The challenging Anderson Tendulkar Trophy series in Australia has been attracting interest in India under his leadership as well. This has equipped him with the requisite information of how to be in charge of the national team.

Shubman Gill On India vs Australia ODI 

Gill is also targeting at establishing a teamwork environment, utilizing the experience of the older players like Rohit and Kohli and ensuring that the team wins the series against Australia in entering the ODI captaincy. He also focuses on maintaining the morale of the team and giving hope to the young players like Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan and Rahul Tripathani. She prefers to groom the new generation of leaders and tends to ensure that India is the powerhouse in the ODI arena in a calculated and strategically implemented attack, which is what Gill does.

First published on: Oct 18, 2025 1:36 PM IST
QUICK LINKS