LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Could Shubman Gill Become The T20I Captain Ahead Of Suryakumar Yadav?

Could Shubman Gill Become The T20I Captain Ahead Of Suryakumar Yadav?

T20I captain of India, Suryakumar Yadav, acknowledges that Shubman Gill's rise pushes him to give his best while ensuring camaraderie. Under his captaincy, the Indian team has enjoyed success in the T20I, including the 2025 Asia Cup triumph, with Suryakumar setting an example through his leadership both on and off the field.

(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 18, 2025 13:10:00 IST

Could Shubman Gill Become The T20I Captain Ahead Of Suryakumar Yadav?

India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav made a very outspoken confession about his aspiration to play well as he is aware that he might lose his leadership position particularly to Shubman Gill who is quickly becoming an ODI and Test captain. Under the pressure, Suryakumar had showcased real joy over the successes of Gill and had stressed on the good relationship the two have with one another on and off the field. He termed the relationship as one where they have mutual respect, trust and a common belief in the growth of Indian cricket.

Shubman Gill To Be The New The T20I Captain Ahead Of Suryakumar Yadav?

Even if he is not the highest scorer, his mindset and tactics are the key that have opened the door to India’s power in Asia Cup 2025 T20I cricket. Suryakumar is respected in the dressing room as he has the ability to motivate the youngsters and he can also deal with the pressure situation very well.In retrospect of his career, Suryakumar remembered the time he had played against England in Ahmedabad when he had no opportunity to bat. The second game was his first instant success as he scored 57 out of 31 balls. He explained this fearless attitude by the fact that he takes challenges directly on his path and that this way of life has been one of his core values. In his view, each match is a chance to study, evolve and motivate, be it as a captain or as a senior player.

Shubman Gill’s Rise Under Suryakumar Yadav’s Captaincy

As Shubman Gill is steadily gaining prominence, Suryakumar is still looking at being a leader by example and hence his leadership must serve as a motivating factor to the team. He thinks that the rivaling among the teammates in the squad and the healthy competition made the squad stronger and everyone would be challenged to deliver their best. Suryakumar in the future sees himself continuously mentoring the youngsters, batting regularly and being a major contributor to the batting lineup so that India remains a dominant force in international T20 cricket.

First published on: Oct 18, 2025 1:10 PM IST
Could Shubman Gill Become The T20I Captain Ahead Of Suryakumar Yadav?

Could Shubman Gill Become The T20I Captain Ahead Of Suryakumar Yadav?
Could Shubman Gill Become The T20I Captain Ahead Of Suryakumar Yadav?
Could Shubman Gill Become The T20I Captain Ahead Of Suryakumar Yadav?
Could Shubman Gill Become The T20I Captain Ahead Of Suryakumar Yadav?
