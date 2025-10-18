LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Afghanistan Cricketer Rashid Khan Condemns Pakistan After Airstrike Kills Afghan Cricketers

Rashid Khan, Afghanistan cricketer, has spoken out against a Pakistani airstrike that killed three Afghan cricketers and expressed his sympathy for their families. The situation has prompted Afghanistan to withdraw from a forthcoming Tri Nation series in Pakistan.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 18, 2025 10:07:15 IST

Rashid Khan who is the star Afghan cricketer has come out strongly blaming the Pakistani airstrike that occurred recently in the Paktika province killing three Afghan cricketers. Rashid posted a message that was heartwarming to his fellow country men by stating that he stood with the families of the victims and the Afghan cricketing family and said, I stand with our people. The case has caused a shock in the country with most people becoming enraged with the crime and seeking justice.

Afghanistan Cricketer Rashid Khan Condemns Pakistan Airstrike

The airstrike has struck the civilian locals and killed the three cricketers who were reportedly playing a local match. This attack has not only wiped out families of the dead, but it has also raised some concerns on the safety of the civilians in the conflict zones in a serious manner. The term used by Rashid brings to the fore the emotional aspect of the tragedy of the Afghan fraternity in the world of cricket. The Afghanistan Cricket Board has also announced it will boycott the upcoming Tri Nation Series with Pakistan that will be hosted in Pakistan as a response to the event. The decision is seen as a symbol of all the grief of the nation and its readiness to support the victims. The board has insisted that thorough investigation be established regarding the airstrike and it has also requested the international community to be preoccupied with present violence on innocent lives.



Afghanistan Boycotts Pakistan Tri Series 

The horrendous event has led to an expanded argument of whether sports can help to promote peace and togetherness. In spite of the fact that the sport of cricket has been applied in exposing unity among nations, incidents like this one bring to the fore the challenges that the players and the individuals in the warring regions face. As Afghanistan cried over the loss of its youthful cricketing stars, it can be hoped that the calamity will make a lot more action concerning peace and safety of the innocent lives.

Also Read: India vs Australia Series Might See Virat Kohli Overtake THIS Sachin Tendulkar World Record

First published on: Oct 18, 2025 10:07 AM IST
