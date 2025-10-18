India vs Australia Series Might See Virat Kohli Overtake THIS Sachin Tendulkar World Record

Virat Kohli is just a step away into rewriting history in the sport. Already having 51 ODI centuries to his name which is the same as Sachin Tendulkar in a single format, Kohli requires only one more ton to become the batsman with the most centuries in any format.

Virat Kohli In India vs Australia Series

Such a golden opportunity is presented by the fact that India will take the Australian ODI series as the country sets out on a three match tour starting 19th October 2025. During such matches, Kohli has a platform not only to score a tie with Tendulkar but also to attain quite some other milestones in the course. Most centuries in one form make a record in view. Having that 52nd century will be his personal accomplishment, and Kohli will be the only one to do it. He also pursues the record of 30 overseas international centuries in formats as he already has 29. Outside centuries, Kohli is very near a number of run based landmarks. He has the opportunity to move up to the ODI run charts further pushing the high names on the list.

Will Virat Kohli Be Able To Perform His Best In India vs Australia Series?

His steady years of scoring has never made Kohli less hungry of records and this milestone has a symbolic value as the baton of Indian batting masters is handed over to another. Since his initial appearance in 2008, the transformation of Kohli into an aggressive child and an expert in pacing innings has changed the meaning of consistency in the modern day cricket. His versatility in circumstances, fitness program, and outstanding physical and mental stamina have made him be compared to the finest. A hundred years of Australia, a country that puts even the greatest of them to a test, would not just outshine this period of his career, but would also restore his reputation as one of the most well rounded batsmen in the history of cricket.

