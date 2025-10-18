Afghanistan Withdraws From Pakistan Tri Series After Cricketers Killed In Airstrike

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has stated that it will pull out of a planned Tri Nation T20 series in Pakistan following the tragic killing of three Afghan domestic cricketers in what are being reported as a trial of Pakistani airstrikes in the Paktika province.

Afghanistan Boycott Pakistan Tri Series

The players (Kabeer, Sibghatullah and Haroon) were flying out of Urgun to Sharana (the provincial capital) to play in a friendly match when they were hit on their way back. Two of them were not the only civilians who were killed during the strike and others were injured. The ACB described the attack as a cowardly one and was saddened by the martyrdom of the cricketers and denounced the act. The Afghanistan team is leaving the tournament primarily as a demonstration of protest and respect for the victims. In the start, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Afghanistan had all agreed in November to play in the Tri Nation series in Pakistan.

Statement of Condolence The Afghanistan Cricket Board expresses its deepest sorrow and grief over the tragic martyrdom of the brave cricketers from Urgun District in Paktika Province, who were targeted this evening in a cowardly attack carried out by the Pakistani regime. In… pic.twitter.com/YkenImtuVR — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 17, 2025







Tri Nation Series 2025, Afghanistan vs Pakistan

In response, Rashid Khan, the captain for Afghanistan, issued a strong response of Pakistan by condemning immoral and barbaric acts and calling for accountability.The action intensifies the hostility between the two nations as they continue to engage in border fights. This is not only a shaking occurrence in the cricketing world, but also a sign of the weak security and politics in the area. The withdrawal prompts concerns on how international cricket organizations (such as ICC) and the host countries are going to react to it, will other teams be used to substitute Afghanistan in the event, or will the series be changed or delayed. It is a very sensitive moment, as the investigations, reaction and decisions are taking place, combining sports, politics, national grief and international scrutiny.

