Wednesday, October 9, 2024
Novak Djokovic Advances To The Round Of 16 Of ATP Shanghai Masters

The Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic moves to the fourth round of the tournament. This game was a mere formality asserting dominance against the Italian prodigy.

Ageing Like a Fine Wine

Jokovic is playing in this tournament after five years and now he has reached past fourth round for the fifth time in the Asian ATP Masters. Nova showed his prowess in his second game as he dominated the Italian 22-year-old Flavio Cobolli, but it was a mere formality for the Olympic gold medalist.

The Italian Tennis star had a strong start to the game, but very soon last year Wimbledon runner-up dominated the Italian without any mercy calmly showcasing his top-level performance. Finishing the game in just an hour, the Serbian finished the game with a scoreline of 6-1, 6-2.

He returns to the pitch tomorrow to face Roman Saifullin for a spot in the quarter-finals. Although it seemed that the Italian started strong, eventually Novak Jokovic frustrated him and the Italian was clueless and didn’t know how to deal with the prowess of the Serbian legend.

From the moment Djokovic hit his first serve, the Italian became the cornered player against the dominant display of his opponent. Nole didn’t make any errors, controlled the pace with his serve, and was very aggressive from the start. It was rare to see such aggression from the Serbian right from the beginning. However, it paid off well as Cobolli bowed down to the errors caused by Djokovic’s continuous pressure.

The young Italian could barely respond back to the damage done by Novak Djokovic. Despite putting him under so much pressure, Novak never thought of taking a deep breath, he was non-stop in his attack and played the whole game without making any sort of errors.

The Serbian legend will look to advance further in the tournament as he eyes sixth Asian ATP Masters.

