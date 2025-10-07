LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Novak Djokovic's Gritty Comeback Amidst Shanghai Masters 2025 Sweltering Heat

Novak Djokovic demonstrated a strong character in the Shanghai Masters 2025, including battling extreme heat, physical pain, and a difficult combat to make it into the quarterfinals. Djokovic will have an opportunity of winning his 5th Shanghai Masters trophy in the absence of the top competitors.

(Image Credit: Novak Djokovic via X)
(Image Credit: Novak Djokovic via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 7, 2025 20:06:57 IST

A case of the toughness and adaptability of Novak Djokovic is due to the fact that his performance at the Shanghai Masters 2025 appears to portray once again that he can play and succeed under negative conditions. In having to endure humid weather conditions and physical inconvenience, the 38 year old Serbian tennis legend made it to the quarter finals, proving that he has never reduced the level of his performance at any ATP Tour event.

The situation impacted on the Serbian who was caught vomiting on the court even when he was still in the match. However, Djokovic proved that he endures usual and even being behind in the first set he manages to recuperate and win the match by 4-6 7-5 6-3. This was his 52th career comeback in a set down of the Masters 1000, his record in the Open Era. However, Djokovic demonstrated his typical strength by beating Munar 6-3, 5-7, 6-2 to proceed to his 11th quarter final of Shanghai Masters. It is telling that, when emphasizing the strategic approach to the maintenance of the forms of competition, when stating that the Grand Slams are the ones, where his number one priorities should pertain, Djokovic himself participated in the Shanghai Masters.



Novak Djokovic In Shanghai Masters 2025

The former highest ranked player John Isner says that the fact that Djokovic was in Shanghai is an indication that he aims to be as sharp and competitive as possible, perhaps to ensure that he does not fall into the traps of doing nothing as he approaches later in his glorious career. Novak Djokovic has arrived in Shanghai and his pursuit to become the champion of the tournament is intriguing to the world of tennis. Another reason why he is an all time great of the sport is his performance and transformation in the face of adversity. The fact that there are no significant competitors is even more favorable to Djokovic as he wins a sixth title in Shanghai Masters.

First published on: Oct 7, 2025 8:06 PM IST
