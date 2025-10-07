ICC Nominees For Player Of The Month Announced, Two Indians Among Men, One In Women’s List

The Indian cricket can rejoice because Abhishek Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav have been nominated under the men category and Smriti Mandhana has been nominated under the women category in the ICC Player of the Month award in the month of September.

ICC Nominees For Player Of The Month Announced, Indian Cricketers Shine

The nomination of Sharma is based on the foundation of a scalding play in the Asia Cup, where he scored 314 on seven T20Is, three half centuries, and a resounding 200 strike rate. It was also during that glorious performance that he earned one of the most batting ratings in the entire history of men in T20I 931 points. The case of Kuldeep Yadav is founded on his match winning performances in the same tournament. He was the best wicket taker in the Asia Cup and has taken 17 scalps and particularly 4/7 against UAE and 4/30 in the final against Pakistan, his economy was 6.27. Smriti Mandhana also had a memorable September on the women’s front as India hosted Australia in a series of ODIs. She averaged at 77 and hit at 135.68 with four 308 runs in four matches and two centuries. It was her steady shape that made her win the Series MVP award in that competition.

ICC Nominees For Player Of The Month Announced, Other Players

Such nominations put them in the same company of other international stars, Brian Bennett of Zimbabwe is included in the short list along with Sharma and Kuldeep in the men category, as he has brought heads through his prolific batting performances. Sidra Ameen of Pakistan and Tazmin Brits of South Africa are nominated in the women category along with Mandhana. The stage has now been prepared to have a mix between fan voting and a voting academy comprising former players, media etc. to vote the winners. To India, these nominations emphasize the richness and the balance in both the men and the women team. They also feature players on fire right before the next big cricketing engagements. In the probability of converting these nominations to awards, the issue will probably be how much voters will consider consistency, impact, match situation, and comparative international performances.

