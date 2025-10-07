LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Return Dates Confirmed, Check Complete Schedule

Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Return Dates Confirmed, Check Complete Schedule

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be included in the white ball team of India when it tours Australia with three ODIs beginning October 19, 2025, and five T20Is. The fans will be able to watch the star duo play in various cities in Australia which will present experience and leadership to the new players.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 7, 2025 16:09:32 IST

Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Return Dates Confirmed, Check Complete Schedule

Two Indian cricketing legends, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will join the national team after having recently got married to play a team based in Australia in a white ball format series.

Replacements Of Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma

The India cricket team was also released by the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) on October 4, 2025 and the changes were sufficient on that front as to leadership. Shubman Gill is the new captain of the ODI who replaces Rohit Sharma who has been a formidable leader in India over the last few years. The ODI series has a new Vice Captain, Shreyas Iyer. Despite the change of leadership, both Kohli and Rohit have been included in the squad and the result of such inclusion is the highlighting of their still remaining significance to the team.

Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma’s Tour Schedule And Venues

ODI matches shall be carried out in 3 popular cities of Australia. October 19 First ODI at Perth, Second ODI on 23rd Oct at Adelaide. October 25 Third ODI at Sydney, ODIs will be preceded by the beginning of the T20I series on October 29 and concluded on November 8. The games of the T20I will be held in various cities of Australia and the supporters will get the opportunity to experience the finest cricketing in Australia.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Strategic Implications And Prospects

Inclusion of Kohli and Rohit who have already retired in Test and T20 formats can be seen as one of the means through which the selectors are seeking a means of combining experience with the young ones. They should bring sanity and mentoring to the young player such as the new captain, Shubman Gill. This show has been considered as a major stride in the arrangements of India in hosting the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027 and concentrate on the creation of a well balanced and cohesive team. The fans and the analysts are also anticipating how the team dynamic will transform with the new management and how the experienced players will assist India to secure success even in the Australian soil.

First published on: Oct 7, 2025 4:09 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
