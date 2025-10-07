Prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi Compared To Sachin Tendulkar, Will He Make It To The Senior Indian Team?

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a 14 year old Bihari based cricketing prodigy has been receiving Sachin Tendulkar like comparison thanks to his superior performances at the field. He began spectacularly as he was signed by an IPL side at the age of 13, the youngest player in its history, with Rajasthan Royals paying 1.1 crore. Since that time he has continued to impress with record breaking performances, scoring the fastest IPL century by an Indian, in 35 balls against Gujarat Titans in the 2025 season.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Make It To The Senior Indian Team?

Other than the IPL, Suryavanshi has been illuminating the talent in other forms of the game. He not only scored the fastest century among youth ODIs when he played against England at Worcester but also scored 58 ball century in a four day match with the Australia U19 team. However, in spite of his great results he still has not made it to the India A team, and has been always accompanying the Indian U19 team. The Indian cricket team chief selector, Ajit Agarkar has been pressed by Zubin Bharucha, the Director of High Performance at Rajasthan Royals to accelerate the process of taking Suryavanshi to the senior team after realizing that the young player had an extraordinary potential. Bharucha noted that the young batter is in a different world and proposed that he should be introduced in the senior team instantly the way Tendulkar was introduced to the team at a tender age.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Compared To Sachin Tendulkar

Bharucha also told of an incident that occurred during a practice session in which Suryavanshi was pitted against the fast bowler of England Jofra Archer. Archer, the bowler with a reputation of being aggressive, gave a bouncer which Suryavanshi easily sent over the back foot with a six which left both Archer and the coaching staff in disbelief. Vaibhav Suryavanshi is an inevitable prospective contributor to Indian cricket over the next few years with his outstanding abilities and ability to deal with pressure. His quick promotion in the company is a proof of his hardwork and the enlightened future he has.

