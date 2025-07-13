Nunez, Gakpo Strike in Emotional Tribute Win for Liverpool Over Preston

Liverpool secured a heartfelt 3-1 victory over Preston at Deepdale stadium on July 13 in their latest pre-season friendly, honouring the memory of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva. Before kickoff, a touching minute’s silence and a powerful rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone set the tone for a night filled with emotion.

With 11 regulars, including Florian Wirtz rested, Arne Slot named a mixed XI that saw Giorgi Mamardashvili feature unofficially in goal. Academy talents Luca Stephenson, Trey Nyoni, and Rio Ngumoha were all handed starts, while Mohamed Salah captained the team and Federico Chiesa led the line.

Despite the heavy hearts and unfamiliar setup, Liverpool slowly found their rhythm.

Slot’s Mixed XI Shines Through Grief in Tribute to Jota

Stephenson, playing out of position at centre-back, anchored a defence that withstood early pressure. Chiesa had a clear chance but was denied after failing to beat the keeper one-on-one. The 20th minute brought a stirring tribute from the away support—Jota’s chant rang out across Deepdale, uninterrupted for nearly 10 minutes, even during a water break caused by the heat.

Moments later, Ngumoha lit up the right flank with a dazzling run before teeing up Conor Bradley, who fired Liverpool into the lead in the 33rd minute with a composed close-range finish.

Young Stars Impress as Reds Edge Preston with Late Goals

Slot made 11 changes at the break, handing debuts to Freddie Woodman, Jeremie Frimpong, and Milos Kerkez. Darwin Nunez doubled Liverpool’s lead on 53 minutes, intercepting a loose backpass, rounding the keeper, and finishing confidently—celebrating with one of Jota’s iconic gestures.

Preston responded in the 83rd minute with Liam Lindsay heading home from a corner. However, Liverpool had the last word. Ben Doak’s relentless pressing forced a turnover, and with a clever dummy from Núñez, Cody Gakpo calmly slotted home the third, a fitting tribute to Diogo Jota once again.

Next Match: The Reds face AC Milan next on Saturday, July 26.

