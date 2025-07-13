LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Nunez, Gakpo Strike in Emotional Tribute Win for Liverpool Over Preston

Nunez, Gakpo Strike in Emotional Tribute Win for Liverpool Over Preston

Liverpool beat Preston 3-1 in an emotional tribute match for Diogo Jota. Goals from Bradley, Nunez, and Gakpo sealed the win, with both forwards celebrating in Jota’s style. A young, mixed squad impressed, as fans paid heartfelt homage throughout the game. Next up: AC Milan on July 26.

Liverpool beat Preston 3-1
Liverpool beat Preston 3-1 (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 13, 2025 23:55:25 IST

Liverpool secured a heartfelt 3-1 victory over Preston at Deepdale stadium on July 13 in their latest pre-season friendly, honouring the memory of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva. Before kickoff, a touching minute’s silence and a powerful rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone set the tone for a night filled with emotion.

With 11 regulars, including Florian Wirtz rested, Arne Slot named a mixed XI that saw Giorgi Mamardashvili feature unofficially in goal. Academy talents Luca Stephenson, Trey Nyoni, and Rio Ngumoha were all handed starts, while Mohamed Salah captained the team and Federico Chiesa led the line.

Despite the heavy hearts and unfamiliar setup, Liverpool slowly found their rhythm.

Slot’s Mixed XI Shines Through Grief in Tribute to Jota

Stephenson, playing out of position at centre-back, anchored a defence that withstood early pressure. Chiesa had a clear chance but was denied after failing to beat the keeper one-on-one. The 20th minute brought a stirring tribute from the away support—Jota’s chant rang out across Deepdale, uninterrupted for nearly 10 minutes, even during a water break caused by the heat.

Moments later, Ngumoha lit up the right flank with a dazzling run before teeing up Conor Bradley, who fired Liverpool into the lead in the 33rd minute with a composed close-range finish.

Young Stars Impress as Reds Edge Preston with Late Goals

Slot made 11 changes at the break, handing debuts to Freddie Woodman, Jeremie Frimpong, and Milos Kerkez. Darwin Nunez doubled Liverpool’s lead on 53 minutes, intercepting a loose backpass, rounding the keeper, and finishing confidently—celebrating with one of Jota’s iconic gestures.

Preston responded in the 83rd minute with Liam Lindsay heading home from a corner. However, Liverpool had the last word. Ben Doak’s relentless pressing forced a turnover, and with a clever dummy from Núñez, Cody Gakpo calmly slotted home the third, a fitting tribute to Diogo Jota once again.

Next Match: The Reds face AC Milan next on Saturday, July 26.

Also Read: Dhruv Jurel Deserves A Share Of Match Fees From Rishabh Pant For Wicketkeeping, Says Dinesh Karthik

